Why Sustainability Matters with Fish Oil

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fish oils are largely recognized as one of the most healthy supplements available, no matter a person's age or gender. However, the way companies harvest fish oil can ensure that they aren't hurting the climate while they are helping individuals with their health. Arctic Blue is a visionary clean fish oil company that is setting a new standard when it comes to sustainable fish oil.

It's common to discuss the environmental issues that come from raising meat on land. The carbon footprint of the cattle industry is particularly irksome to environmentalists. And yet, those concerned shouldn't ignore the impact that unregulated fishing can also have on the environment.

Things like ocean acidification and overfishing have led to some predictions that if the current pattern of behavior doesn't stop, the oceans could die before the middle of the 21st century. Pollution is another major factor that exists both within the fishing industry and as a larger human concern. There are as many as 199 million tons of plastic waste already circulating in water around the globe — and the problem is only getting worse. 33 billion pounds of plastic are added to marine environments every year.

How can nutraceutical companies navigate these murky waters and sustainably source their fish oil supplements? Netherlands-based ultra-clean fish oil brand Arctic Blue has the answer.

"The last thing we want to do is add to the problem," says company founder Ludo Van de Wiel. "That's why we've invested in maintaining a sustainable supply chain from the fishing right through to your pantry. This starts with all our fish products coming from sustainable fisheries that are certified by the Marine Stewardship Council — that's the MSC label you want to look for when shopping for fish oils. That indicates that the fish have been responsibly sourced following stringent standards."

To avoid the impact of existing pollution on its own products, Arctic Blue sources many of its fish from the fresh waters of the Barents Sea off the northern coast of Norway (far from the plastic soup in the Pacific Ocean between Asia and South America). Van de Wiel adds that, to keep things clean, the way they harvest their fish (primarily Arctic wild cod) is by sourcing the oils from filet trimmings left over from other fishing activities. "We are working with a fishery with several boats," he explains, "where they process cod right on the boat. They take out the filet, but the trimmings and the liver are processed into a crude oil right there on the spot. MSC fisheries in the Barents Sea are the only ships in the world that we're aware of where they do this off-shore, on the boat."

While this immediate harvesting of the fish oil is what gives Arctic Blue oils their soft, neutral taste, the process also ensures that the products have minimal impact on the oceanic environment. The result is a fish oil supplement that tastes fantastic, has optimal nutritional value, and is as sustainable as possible.

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo Van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com.

