Why the first female NFL coach is getting behind this fast-growing startup

During Dr. Welter's storied career with athletes, she's seen how training and game schedules can keep players away from their families for extended periods of time and Caribu is a natural remedy for never missing another bedtime story for all type of athletes while on the road. Welter stated, "Many of the players I work with use video-calls to stay in touch with their kids, but now being able to do an activity with them through Caribu will be a game-changer in making those calls more meaningful and memorable." Ricardo Allen agreed, stating "Being a professional athlete I'm away from my babies a lot during training camp and football season. Traveling and long workdays. I understand the struggle of being away from my kids while also wanted to grow with them on a personal level as much as possible."

Caribu and Dr. Welter are working on a larger football partnership to promote literacy and keep families connected which will kick off this fall.

About Caribu

Caribu is an education platform that helps parents and grandparents to read and draw with children, in an interactive video-call, from anywhere in the world. The result is an engaging shared screen experience that is carefully designed, curated, and secure. An in-app library is filled with hundreds of titles from leading children's publishers, in seven languages, and educational workbooks that can be drawn on simultaneously. The company serves customers in 160+ countries, has won numerous international and national awards, and is backed by great partners such as AT&T, Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, and Toyota. Through a partnership with Blue Star Families, Caribu is free for all currently serving U.S. military. For more information, visit: www.caribu.com

