Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The marriage of Esports and gaming seems as if it was a match made in heaven. Gaming revenues are steadily growing with no end in sight and eSports has emerged from a subset to a full blown industry itself. The net result is that esports has matured from its roots in arcade gaming to the complex digital ecosystem it is today. As a result, the industry has seen a huge uptick in investment from venture capitalists, and more recently from private equity firms. The number of investments in esports doubled in 2018, going from 34 in 2017 to 68 in 2018, per Deloitte. That's reflected in the total dollars invested, too: Investments are up to $4.5 billion in 2018 from just $490 million the year before, a staggering YoY growth rate of 837%, per Deloitte. These investments are distributed to players across the ecosystem — from eSports organizations, to tournament operators, to digital broadcasters — allowing it to function and grow. Active gaming companies in the markets today include: Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET), Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL), DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU), Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR), Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS).

Recently, Busines Insider, looking at eSports market size and trends said: "Most projections put the esports ecosystem on track to surpass $1 billion in revenue for the first time this year. And revenue is expected to grow from here — Newzoo projects it to hit $1.8 billion by 2022. Money flows into esports through media rights, live event ticket sales, merchandise sales, and in-game purchases, but most of the revenue (69%) comes from sponsorships and advertising, per Newzoo figures cited by Statista. It continued stating that the growing revenue stream comes in from around the world. "Asia-Pacific (APAC), North America, and Europe are the top three esports markets, respectively, in terms of audience and revenue. APAC will account for over half (57%) of global esports viewership in 2019, up from 51% in 2017, per Newzoo. Meanwhile, North America is set to hit $300 million in esports revenue this year, while Europe is expected to reach $138 million, per PwC estimates. The rest of the world only accounts for about 15% of total esports revenue, but it contains several regions to watch. One of the fastest-rising regions is Latin America, which is expected to hit $18 million in esports revenue in 2019 before skyrocketing to $42 million by 2023, per PwC estimates. "

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ: EBET) BREAKING NEWS - Esports Technologies Adds Esports Games on Apple App Store - Esports Games App Brings Chance to 'Win Like the Pros' to Millions of iPhone Users - Esports Technologies , a global provider of advanced electronic sports wagering products and technology, today announced the availability of its new app, Esports Games , on the Apple iOS operating system and the Apple App Store. The app, officially launched earlier this week, provides tournament prediction and trivia games for esports fans and is now on both the Google Play and Apple App stores in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.





The addition of Esports Games to the Apple Store is expected to bring the free app to more than one billion active iphone users who largely fall within the esports demographic . Qualified players of the trivia contest can answer questions to score points and achieve placement on a global leaderboard to prove their knowledge and expertise to win prizes. Similarly, the prediction game allows players to test their skills in estimating the outcomes of live esports matches to win prizes equivalent to the prize pool of the tournament they are forecasting. Players can estimate outcomes varying from how long a match may last to how many maps a match may see.

Bart Barden, COO, Esports Technologies, said, "We're excited to bring our app to the entire esports community -- regardless of mobile device, or platform -- and provide a new avenue for fans to engage with esports events in real-time. Feedback so far is that fans are excited to have an opportunity to make real-time predictions as to what could happen next during events and to prove their esports trivia knowledge with other fans. We see this as a great addition to the esports community, recreating the tournament experience for fans watching the broadcasts at home."

Esports Games was developed by Esports Technologies with assistance from Splash Tech, a leading free-to-play platform. Adam Wilson, CEO, Splash Tech, said, "Esports Technologies' vision is what makes it unique, and we couldn't be prouder to be powering Esports Games, the world's first dedicated free-to-play esports predictor app. Together we're bringing esports to the mass market, raising awareness of one of the world's fastest-growing sports categories." Players can answer trivia and make predictions on the following games: League of Legends, Dota 2, Counterstrike: GO, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, Rocket League, Call of Duty, Valorant, and Overwatch. CONTINUED… READ THIS AND MORE NEWS FOR EBET BY VISITING: https://esportstechnologies.com/news/

In other gaming recent news of interest:

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL), an esports entertainment and online gambling company, recently announced the signing of an agreement to acquire Gameday Group's B2C business, operating under the 'Bethard' brand by Bethard Group Limited ("Bethard"), a fast-growing sports betting operator that generated $31 million in revenue in 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, EEG will pay EUR 16 mil ($19.5 mil) in cash and a 12% net gaming revenue share for two years. The acquisition is expected to close on July 1, 2021. As a result of transaction, Esports Entertainment Group is raising its fiscal 2022 revenue guidance to $100 million to $105 million.

"This is another great addition for Esports Entertainment Group that substantially increases our revenues, and available markets," commented Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "With this transaction, we expect to gain two new gaming licenses, including one in the strategically important Swedish market. At the completion of the license hand over we will have 6 tier one licenses." Bethard is an iGaming company that offers sports betting and casino games online. The company was founded in 2012 and consists of a team of passionate individuals who shares a vision of taking sports betting and casino to the next level. Bethard has a strong focus on responsible gambling with best-in-class compliance functions in order to act properly and in a sustainable way in regulated markets. The company is based in St. Julians, Malta.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, recently announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights Were: Total net revenues in the first quarter of 2021 were RMB2,152.7 million (US$328.6 million), compared with RMB2,278.0 million in the same period of 2020; Gross profit in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB260.2 million (US$39.7 million), compared with RMB485.9 million in the same period of 2020, implying a gross margin of 12.1% in the first quarter of 2021; Net loss in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB101.8 million (US$15.5 million), compared with a net income of RMB254.5 million in the same period of 2020; Adjusted net loss in the first quarter of 2021 was RMB70.7 million (US$10.8 million), compared with an adjusted net income of RMB296.9 million in the same period of 2020; Average MAUs in the first quarter of 2021 increased by 21.3% to 191.9 million from 158.1 million in the same period of 2020; Average mobile MAUs in the first quarter of 2021 increased by 4.5% to 59.1 million from 56.6 million in the same period of 2020; and Quarterly average paying user count in the first quarter of 2021 was 7.0 million, compared with 7.6 million in the same period of 2020.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, recently launched a new model in its flagship VIRTUOSO family of premium gaming headsets: the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT. Connecting via hyper-fast SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS and Bluetooth® for simultaneous dual-wireless connections, in addition to high-fidelity USB and universal 3.5mm wired connection options, the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT combines exquisite sound quality, comfort, and versatility. Now with Dolby Atmos® three-dimensional spatial audio to complement its extensive 20Hz-40,000Hz frequency range, the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT offers greater audio immersion than ever before.

Now with four different connection options, the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT delivers uncompromising sound quality from virtually any source, including PC, Mac, PS5/PS4 (wired or wireless), Xbox Series X and Series S (wired connection only), Switch, mobile, and more. Connecting with 24bit/48KHz SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology for a blisteringly fast, unwavering 60ft signal, the VIRTUOSO RGB Wireless XT also adds Bluetooth with the Qualcomm® aptX™ HD codec for simultaneous dual-wireless connections. A USB wired connection delivers high-fidelity 24bit/96kHz audio, while a universal 3.5mm connector ensures compatibility with a multitude of devices, built with an inline controller that conveniently controls volume and mute. With so many ways to connect, you can switch from PC to console, wired to wireless, 3.5mm to Bluetooth and back, all with just a single amazing headset.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, recently provided a business update and reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. The complete financial results are available in the Company's Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 13, 2021.

Matteo Monteverdi, CEO of Elys Game Technology, Corp., commented "As illustrated by record revenue of $14.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, a 39% increase in revenue over the same period last year and on a combined record quarterly wager turnover of approximately $243 million in Q1 2021, the disciplined growth strategy we previously set out has been executed extremely well. Our web-based gaming turnover increased by an impressive 150% over the same period last year and we continue to generate strong cash flow from operations. Our management team is working to further capitalize on the success of our operations in Italy by focusing product distribution under our strong Multigioco brand."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. Except as set forth below, FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated two thousand five hundred and ninety-five dollars by Esports Technologies Inc. for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Esports Technologies Inc. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or Form 1-K, as applicable, and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected] - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE Financialnewsmedia.com