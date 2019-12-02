Why the Holidays Are the Best Time to Discover Your Special Gift -- Your Purpose

PINEHURST, N.C., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays may mean hustle and bustle for some, but they also allow many of us to slow down, consider the passage of time and be more thoughtful about what we would like to do with our lives as the new year beckons.

TJ Gilroy Book Cover

That is why author TJ Gilroy is releasing his new book Employ Your GIFT: The Secret to Living Your Purpose in that sweet spot. He says, "Although everyone has many talents we each have one gift, a single talent that can be developed into greatness. Call it your purpose. But most people do not know how to identify that gift and some people are too scared—even petrified—to find it."

Gilroy believes his purpose is helping others find theirs, hence the new book from TMG Associates Press; he especially wants to reach out to millennials who he believes are particularly leery of searching for their special gift.

The book also came out of his own search. "I read everything I could get my hands on that related to purpose, only to receive a good understanding of what purpose was without any idea of how to find mine." He therefore saw a gap to fill, authoring two books on the topic. Employ Your GIFT to explain the concept and The Joe Purpose Master Key which explains how to put your gift to use.

In an interview, Gilroy can:

Explain what to do if you don't like your career, view everything as a struggle, lack confidence or feel as though you are drifting through life

Offer advice about finding your purpose—and why that is only the beginning

Talk about the Joe Purpose character he created and why finding your purpose is supposed to be exciting and fun

About the Author

TJ Gilroy is an author, speaker, and businessman who attended the University of Virginia before being commissioned a Marine Corps officer. In the Marines, he flew attack helicopters. After he left the service, he became an executive in the tactical equipment industry, working closely with military, special operations and law enforcement organizations. He owns TMG Associates, LLC with his wife, a business that among other things teaches students to discover who they are and helps them to discover their gift. In addition to Employ Your GIFT, he is the author of The Joe Purpose Master Key, 7 Steps to Making a Difference by Finding Your Purpose.

Contact: TJ Gilroy, (910) 400-5436; 230037@email4pr.com; www.tjgilroy.com; www.joepurpose.com

SOURCE TJ Gilroy