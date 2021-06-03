Why The Relaxation In Lockdowns Is Expected To Drive The Demand For COVID-19 Diagnostics Market

PALM BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world has adapted to the initial phase of the global pandemic, and vaccines are being manufactured to supply the ever growing demand, tests for the virus are in great demand themselves! COVID-19 medical tests play an important role in management of coronavirus and thus helping in containing the virus infection. These tests are available as POC and non-POC across various laboratories. POC test are comparatively easier than the other swab-based tests but they lack sensitivity and specificity thus providing a non-conclusive result. While these tests are useful in real-time monitoring of infection as a preliminary test, the swab-based tests are necessity for confirmation of COVID-19 infection as they incorporate RT-PCR technology, which provide accurate results. The recent requirements for COVID-19 tests are higher accuracy, faster results, low-cost, and high sensitivity towards coronavirus. A recent report from Polaris Market Research said that the global COVID-19 diagnostics market was valued at USD 19.41 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 23.67 billion by 2027 to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. Active healthcare stocks in the markets this week include Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTCPK: GWHP), Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE), Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE).

The Polaris Market Research report added: "Key market participants are currently focusing on manufacturing and distribution of diagnostic test kits and service to cater to ever increasing demand in pandemic across the globe. In March 2020, Roche shipped its first set of diagnostic kits namely Cobas SARS-CoV-2, of which about 400,000 kits were shipped to in-network distributors across the U.S. ensuring faster reach to the end-users. Additionally, some biotech companies are launching new PoC diagnostic tests, for instance, E25Bio, a U.S.-based Biotech firm has developed a new test which provides conclusive results within 15 minutes. In addition, Germany-based diagnostic equipment manufacturer Bosch has developed a rapid testing kit for COVID-19 which claims to detect virus within two and a half hours, such initiatives and product launches are expected to increase over the coming years."

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC Pink: GWHP) BREAKING NEWS: Global WholeHealth Partners Corp has Signed an Agreement With Dr. Vu Le to be the Medical Director for the CLIA WAIVED Mobile Laboratory - Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, a company that offers one of the largest lines of COVID 19 tests including SARS-CoV-2 viruses and that states that its Antibody IgG/IgM tests that they offer are capable of detecting all the current identified SARS-CoV-2 viruses, this week announced that they will be bringing their tests directly to the homes and offices of patients in need. To help implement this outreach program, the Company has signed an agreement with Dr. Vu Le to be the Medical Director for the Company's CLIA WAIVED Mobile Laboratory.

The Company offers one of the largest lines of COVID 19 tests, including the strains identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351), and Brazil (P.1) strain contains multiple mutations, most reflected in the S gene, which encodes the spike protein.

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP) provides cutting edge technology using In-vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Real-Time PCR Machines for detection of SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG antibodies in human serum, plasma, or whole blood. It has led the fight against vector borne terminal diseases such as Ebola, ZIKA, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza and Tuberculosis, Corona Viruses, and among other vector borne diseases, with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019). The company was founded on March 7, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Mr. Charles Strongo, the CEO and Chairman of Global WholeHealth Partners Inc., said: "Global understands the need to be ahead of the virus to conquer the virus. We recognize that there is a crucial need for faster testing and faster results when it comes to fighting the COVID. Global WholeHealth Partners knows that the quicker the test results can be reviewed by a Front-Line Healthcare Worker, the quicker we can stop the spread of this disease."

Dr. Vu Le has been a practicing physician for more than 10 years and knows the value of being able to bring testing to the people.

Mr. Strongo continued: "We are happy to have added Dr. Le to our team. He will create, coordinate and implement our push to have children at school and adults at work to get vaccinated as quickly as possible." CONTINUED… Read more news for the Global WholeHealth news at: https://investors.gwhpcorp.com/category/news/

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, recently announced the signing of a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Health and Welfare of Korea (MOHW) and SK bioscience, Co. Limited, a vaccine business subsidiary of SK Group, to explore further cooperation in the development and manufacturing of vaccines, including NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

"Our strategic partnership with SK bioscience demonstrates Novavax' commitment to global access to our vaccine, including for the people of South Korea and around the world," said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. "We thank the Ministry of Health and Welfare for its support as we work together toward the shared goal of promoting and enhancing global public health." The MoU was signed during a ceremony today hosted by President Moon Jae-in and attended by SK bioscience Chief Executive Officer Jaeyong Ahn, and Novavax President and Chief Executive Officer Stanley C. Erck, as well as business and government leaders from South Korea and the United States. The MoU builds on an existing manufacturing and licensing collaboration that is intended to provide broad and equitable access to NVX-CoV2373 in the Republic of Korea and globally.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) recently announced that the Mexican Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios (COFEPRIS), the health regulatory authority for Mexico, has listed COVI-STIX on its official government website list of rapid antigen tests approved for emergency use in Mexico. COVI-STIX is a rapid (approximately 15-minute) diagnostic test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus nucleocapsid antigen in nasal or nasopharyngeal samples of patients ("Inmunoensayo de flujo lateral para la detección cualitativa de la proteína nucleocápside del SARS-CoV-2").

An independent study conducted by the government's epidemiological department, Instituto de Diagnóstico y Referencia Epidemiológicos (InDRE), confirmed the validity of the test in 465 nasopharyngeal samples from symptomatic (7 days or less) or uninfected people, which yielded the following results: Positive Predictive Value (PPV): 95.77%; Negative Predictive Value (NPV): 98.42%. Among all the products listed currently, COVI-STIX outperformed for both Sensitivity (91.89%) and Specificity (99.23%).

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) has inked an additional drug substance manufacturing agreement with Lonza. Per the terms of the agreement, a new production line will be set up at Lonza's Geleen facility in the Netherlands, which will supply 300 million doses of Moderna's booster variant vaccine candidate which is yet to receive approval. Moderna also has a drug substance supply agreement with ROVI in Spain and expects to supply about 600 million doses each year in the E.U. Both of these supply lines are expected to be functional before the end of 2021.

Juan Andres, Moderna's Chief Technical Operations and Quality Officer said, "We thank our manufacturing partners for their work and their commitment and are proud to be building on the strong foundations we have established with Lonza to further increase our manufacturing capabilities in Europe."

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) recently announced a new agreement with the European Commission (EC) to supply 900 million doses of COMIRNATY®, the companies' COVID-19 vaccine, to the European Union (EU), with an option for the EC to request up to an additional 900 million doses.

This new agreement is in addition to the 600 million doses that have already been committed to the EU through 2021. The additional 900 million agreed doses are expected to be delivered on a monthly schedule beginning December 2021 and continuing into 2023. As part of the agreement, the EC also has an option to increase the number of doses delivered by up to an additional 900 million, bringing the total number of potential doses delivered to the EC, inclusive of all agreements, to up to 2.4 billion. All doses for the EC are planned to be manufactured in the European Union.

