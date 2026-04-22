Why Trump's Lower Interest Rates Won't Fix the Housing Crisis, According to My Home Sweet Tiny Home

What's Really Keeping People Homeless Can't Be Fixed by the Government, but a Surprising New Solution Emerges.

LAMAR, Colo., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As President Trump pushes the Fed to lower interest rates to solve the U.S. housing crisis, the move will fail against five impossibly-hard roadblocks while a surprising new solution emerges according to My Home Sweet Tiny Home.

Andy Curry, owner of Building Material Supply, Inc. in Lamar, Colorado states, "Lower interest won't solve the housing crisis anymore. People need to think outside the box now."

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The five roadblocks to solve the housing crises are:

Swelling Home Insurance Costs Skyrocketing Home Prices Property Tax Sticker Shock Stagnant Wages Surging Building Material Costs

Stats suggest insurance costs are lethal to homeownership. According to CNBC, homeowner insurance has risen over 50% in many states. Aspiring homeowners now have less money for down payments and monthly mortgages.

Second, Axios writes median U.S. home prices rose 45% the last five years due to high demand and cheap borrowing costs at the time. Higher home prices push up insurance rates.

Surging home prices increase property tax and have caused alarming sticker shock. Data giant "Cotality" shows since 2019 property taxes have increased as much as 29.6% while stagnant wages and rising building costs further douse the American dream of homeownership.

Curry notes, "Tiny Homes are the new out-of-the-box solution because 79% of Americans can afford a Tiny Home, many Tiny Homes are exempt from property tax, and the insurance can be half or more than that of a standard home."

Tiny Homes Fact:

Inc. Magazine forecasts the Tiny Home market size to increase $3.71 billion by 2029.

About Andy Curry

Andy Curry is owner and President of Building Material Supply, Inc. (BMS) and My Home Sweet Tiny Home, LLC. in Lamar, Colorado. BMS is a Home Improvement Store catering to contractors and DIY'ers. BMS manufactures trusses and Tiny Homes and has been in business since 1970.

Media Contact:

Name of Media Contact: Andy Curry

Contact Phone: 719-336-7793

Title of Media Contact: Owner

Contact Email: [email protected]

Website: MyHomeSweetTinyHome.com

Company Name: My Home Sweet Tiny Home, LLC. & Lamar Building Material Supply, Inc.

SOURCE My Home Sweet Tiny Home