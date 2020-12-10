Why Two Seasoned Executives are Making Big Bets on Precious Metals and Mining Technology

Analog Gold Inc adds new board members with deep experience in mining and finance

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Analog Gold Inc. announced the addition of two industry veterans, Terrence Martell, Ph.D and Phil Hopwood, to its Board of Directors. Terrence Martell is the director of the Weissman Center for International Business at Baruch College/CUNY and former International Continental Exchange Director. Mr. Hopwood is a former Deloitte partner and current Founding Principal of KWR Capital. Their addition to the Analog BOD marks yet another exciting development for Analog, which continues to grow at a blistering pace since being founded two years ago.

Analog is a mining investment and technology company that combines proven and responsible mining practices with leading technology. Currently, Analog's portfolio consists of six gold properties - including one recently in-production gold mine - a gold processing mill, and Prospector, a technology platform and search engine for the mining industry.

Phil Hopwood has worked in the Mining & Metals industry for 23 years. At Deloitte where he was Global Mining and Metals Industry Leader, he grew a diverse, integrated, international business. Phil has lived and worked in the UK, Australia and Canada, is a Canadian ICD.D certified director, and a regular contributor to industry thought leadership and speaker at industry events.

Terrence F. Martell, a longtime Director of International Continental Exchange, is a professor of finance with particular expertise in international commodity markets. Martell is also chairman of the Board of VVC, a mining exploration and production company that is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

"Both new board members bring tremendous experience and perspective in commodities finance; Analog is lucky to add them at this critical growth stage," said Analog Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board Jim Culver.

Phil Hopwood and Terrence Martell join Analog CEO, Jim Culver, Chief Innovation Officer, Emily King, and Executive VP of Corporate Finance, Peter Voldness, on Analog's Board of Directors.

About Analog Gold:

Analog Gold is a mining investment company that combines proven, responsible, and sustainable mining practices with leading technology to increase shareholder value, transparency, and access to the commodities sector. For additional information, visit analogau.com or follow on LinkedIn .

