Why US Presidents and Congress Underwrite Israeli Human Rights Violations - Walter L. Hixson

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With two major human rights organizations now claiming Israel is an apartheid state , IRmep makes available to news media and event planners distinguished historian and author Walter L. Hixson. Hixson's latest book is "Architects of Repression: How Israel and Its Lobby Put Racism, Violence and Injustice at the Center of US Middle East Policy."

Hixson can comment on:

Why is U.S. aid to Israel unconditional and more than aid to other small countries? How does the U.S. help Israel avoid accountability for ongoing human rights violations and illegal settlements? When did Israel's U.S. lobby first form? What are some of its programs? Which presidents attempted to hold Israel accountable? What happened? Should Americans expect politicians to ever represent the movement to cut or condition aid to Israel ? What hopeful signs are emerging?

Experts laud "Architects of Repression."

"The power of the Israel lobbies in American political life, widely acknowledged, has most often been discussed in a theoretical manner. The acclaimed Walter Hixson brings to the subject the clarity and careful documentation of the archival historian, and in so doing he sheds loads of illumination on lobbying that AIPAC officials themselves have admitted flourishes best in darkness."

--Juan Cole, Richard P. Mitchell Collegiate Professor of History, University of Michigan.

"A devastating, learned, brilliantly narrated study of how the extremities of US pro-Israeli policy came about and were maintained despite decades of severe Israeli crimes victimizing the Palestinian people as a whole in what had been their native country.

--Richard Falk, professor emeritus of international law at Princeton University, is the former United Nations Human Rights Rapporteur in the Occupied Territories.

"If you ever wondered what the USA role in the ongoing Nakba of the Palestinian people is, you need to read this book. If you ever wondered how the Israeli lobby in the USA corrupted the American foreign policy towards Palestine and beyond, you need to read this book.

--Ilan Pappé is professor of history and director of the European Centre for Palestine Studies at the University of Exeter.

Architects of Repression is now available in print , Kindle and audio book formats.

For review copies and author media interviews and events, email [email protected] or call 202-342-7325.

IRmep is a Washington, DC-based nonprofit corporation researching U.S. Middle East policy formulation since 2002.

