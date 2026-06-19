Why Vinitaly Is Betting on South Africa as Its Gateway to Africa

Italian wine took centre stage during the Italy South Africa Agricultural Business Forum in Cape Town, where institutional dialogue, trade engagement and wine culture came together to strengthen ties between Italy and one of Africa's most strategic markets.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The day opened with the institutional Business Forum and B2B meetings at The Westin Cape Town, bringing together public officials, companies and trade representatives from both countries. The initiative took place in the presence of Italy's Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests, Francesco Lollobrigida, and South Africa's Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, alongside Veronafiere President Federico Bricolo and ITA, the Italian Trade Agency President Matteo Zoppas.

Italian wine took centre stage during the Italy South Africa Agricultural Business Forum in Cape Town

In the afternoon, ITA, in collaboration with Vinitaly, hosted the masterclass "Thirteen Italian Estates, Two Masters of Wine" at Idiom Wines Restaurant, Da Capo Vineyards. Attended by approximately 50 selected operators from the agribusiness, trade, hospitality and media sectors, the masterclass positioned Italian wine as a key part of the broader Made in Italy strategy for South Africa and the African continent.

Matteo Zoppas, President of ITA, underlined the importance of building structured cooperation between the two countries, noting that the agreement signed with the South African counterpart was designed "to launch activities that support the development and mutual promotion of Made in Italy." Within this framework, he stressed the strategic value of Vinitaly's presence, describing it as "the brand that helps people understand the strength of Italian wine and the work being done to promote it internationally."

Led by Richard Kershaw MW and Andrea Lonardi MW, the masterclass presented thirteen Italian wine estates from Northern Italy to the South and the Islands, offering South African and African trade professionals a focused overview of Italy's regional diversity, stylistic range and commercial potential.

Richard Kershaw MW introduced the wines of Bottega, with Stefano Bottega in attendance; Bosco del Merlo, with Martina Paladin in attendance; Braida di Giacomo Bologna, with Giacomo Bologna in attendance; Grattamacco; Masciarelli, with Natalino Colantonio in attendance; and Donnafugata. Andrea Lonardi MW presented the wines of Bellavista, Sella&Mosca, Poggio al Tesoro, Cottanera, Petra, San Polo and Villa Della Torre.

For Lonardi, the tasting was an opportunity to communicate more than individual labels. Its purpose, he said, was to show "the Italian soul and character" of the wines, while demonstrating their potential in a market that is both established in wine culture and increasingly relevant for future growth. South Africa, he noted, can open new opportunities for Italian wine, particularly when Italian territories are presented with clarity, context and ambition.

The initiative also carried a wider strategic message. Federico Bricolo, President of Veronafiere, described South Africa as "one of the most strategic gateways to the African market" for Italian wine, adding that being present in Cape Town means looking beyond South Africa itself and towards the wider African continent.

The masterclass was followed by a walk around tasting featuring 21 Italian wines from Ca' del Bosco, Bellavista, Bottega, Bosco del Merlo, Sella&Mosca, Cottanera, Masciarelli, Braida di Giacomo Bologna, Inama, Donnafugata, San Polo, Poggio al Tesoro and Petra. The wines were paired with selected Italian food excellences, before a Gala Dinner celebrating Italian cuisine and its UNESCO recognition, with a menu curated by Chef Enrico Derflingher.

Throughout the initiative, ITA, together with Veronafiere and Vinitaly, acted as a bridge between Italian producers and African trade professionals, promoting Italian wine culture while creating concrete opportunities for dialogue, business development and long term market growth.

About Vinitaly:

The 58th edition of Vinitaly welcomed over 4,000 exhibiting companies and 90,000 attendees from 135 countries, confirming its role as one of the leading international platforms for wine business and promotion. More than 1,000 top buyers from over 70 countries attended thanks to the collaboration with ITA – Italian Trade Agency, reinforcing Vinitaly's commitment to international growth and market development. The next edition of Vinitaly - the 59th - will take place in Verona from 11 to 14 April 2027 and will continue to strengthen its international ecosystem through projects dedicated to business, education, innovation and technology, including Enolitech, the exhibition dedicated to technologies for viticulture, olive growing and beverage production.

SOURCE Vinitaly