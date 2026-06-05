Vinitaly debuts in Cape Town to strengthen Italian wine presence in Africa

VERONA, Italy, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An exclusive masterclass in Cape Town, South Africa, aims to strengthen the positioning of Italian wine in emerging African markets

Masterclass “Thirteen Italian Estates, Two Masters of Wine”, organized by ITA – the Italian Trade Agency in collaboration with Veronafiere and Vinitaly

On 9 June 2026, Vinitaly arrives in Cape Town with an exclusive masterclass "Thirteen Italian Estates, Two Masters of Wine", organized by ITA – the Italian Trade Agency in collaboration with Veronafiere and Vinitaly, within the framework of the Agricultural Business Forum. Led by Richard Kershaw MW and Andrea Lonardi MW, the masterclass will bring together selected operators from the agribusiness, trade, hospitality and media sectors from South Africa and other African countries.

A special masterclass dedicated to the excellence of Italian wine will be held as part of the Agricultural Business Forum in Cape Town, South Africa, organized by ITA - the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) on the occasion of the visit of the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Francesco Lollobrigida, on 9 June 2026. South Africa represents one of the most dynamic markets on the African continent and the initiative aims to strengthen the positioning of Italian wine across the continent. The masterclass, which takes place at the Idiom Restaurant and Wine Tasting Centre in Cape Town, will be followed by a walk around tasting, aperitif and gala dinner.

Richard Kershaw MW and Andrea Lonardi MW will lead the 90-minute tasting featuring 13 Italian wines. Richard Kershaw MW will introduce the wines from Bottega (with Stefano Bottega in attendance), Bosco del Merlo (with Martina Paladin in attendance), Braida di Giacomo Bologna (with Giacomo Bologna in attendance), Grattamacco, Masciarelli (with Natalino Colantonio in attendance), and Donnafugata. Andrea Lonardi MW will present the wines on behalf of Bellavista, Sella & Mosca, Poggio al Tesoro, Cottanera, Petra, San Polo and Villa Della Torre.

Selected producers joining us in person will have the opportunity to briefly introduce their winery and wine, contributing to a dialogue that will enrich the tasting experience and offer further insight into the diversity and identity of Italian wine.

The initiative aims to strengthen the positioning of Italian wine in the South African premium market, showcasing the richness of Italy's wine regions from North to South and fostering new business and networking opportunities with importers, buyers, hospitality professionals and opinion leaders.

Wine list for the Masterclass "Thirteen Italian Estates, Two Masters of Wine":

Franciacorta Docg Extra Brut "Alma Assemblage 2" N.V. – Bellavista

Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Docg Extra Dry "Il vino dei Poeti" 2025 – Bottega

Friuli Doc Pinot Grigio 2025 – Bosco del Merlo

Vermentino di Gallura Docg Superiore "Monteoro" 2025 – Sella & Mosca

Bolgheri Doc Vermentino "Solosole" 2025 – Poggio al Tesoro

Barbera d'Asti Docg "Montebruna" 2021 – Braida di Giacomo Bologna

Etna Doc Rosso Contrada Feudo di Mezzo "Vigna Iannazzo" 2022 – Cottanera

Toscana Igt Rosso "Petra" 2022 – Petra

Bolgheri Doc Superiore 2021 – Grattamacco

Brunello di Montalcino Docg 2021 – San Polo

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Doc Riserva "Villa Gemma" 2018 – Masciarelli

Amarone della Valpolicella Docg Classico 2021 – Villa Della Torre

Passito di Pantelleria Doc "Ben Ryé" 2021 – Donnafugata

The event will continue with a Walk Around Tasting and Gala Dinner attended by institutional representatives and international guests from the agribusiness sector.

The Walk Around Tasting will feature wines from:

Cà del Bosco

Bellavista

Bottega

Bosco del Merlo

Sella & Mosca

Cottanera

Masciarelli

Braida di Giacomo Bologna

Inama

Donnafugata

San Polo

Poggio al Tesoro

Petra

Federico Bricolo, President of Veronafiere, commented: "This initiative is part of the many international activities carried out by Veronafiere to promote Italian wine culture and create opportunities for wineries to engage with importers, buyers, hospitality professionals and opinion leaders around the world.

Through the thirteen wines selected for this exclusive masterclass in South Africa, led by Richard Kershaw MW and Andrea Lonardi MW, we are delighted to offer a unique opportunity to discover and experience the extraordinary diversity, identity and excellence that make Italian wine truly unique."

About Vinitaly:

The 58th edition of Vinitaly welcomed over 4,000 exhibiting companies and 90,000 attendees from 135 countries, confirming its role as one of the leading international platforms for wine business and promotion. More than 1,000 top buyers from over 70 countries attended thanks to the collaboration with ITA – Italian Trade Agency, reinforcing Vinitaly's commitment to international growth and market development.

The next edition of Vinitaly - the 59th - will take place in Verona from 12 to 15 April 2027 and will continue to strengthen its international ecosystem through projects dedicated to business, education, innovation and technology, including Enolitech, the exhibition dedicated to technologies for viticulture, olive growing and beverage production.

https://www.vinitaly.com/en/events-calendar/

Twitter: @VinitalyTour

SOURCE Vinitaly