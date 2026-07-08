Vinitaly Returns to Kazakhstan as Italian Wine Looks East

VERONA, Italy, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its third year, the Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow, held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on 29 June 2026, brought together 500 industry professionals, 68 Italian wineries and 288 wine labels. The event, organized in collaboration with ITA - the Italian Trade Agency, featured a walk-around tasting and a series of private masterclasses. The decision to return to Central Asia highlights Vinitaly's mission to promote Italian wines in the region, consolidating Italy's position in this important strategic market.

Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow 2026, exhibitors and delegates with Filippo Covino, Director of ITA – Almaty and Stevie Kim, Managing Partner of Vinitaly

Thanks to the collaboration with the ITA – the Italian Trade Agency – Almaty Office, the 2026 edition saw the participation of 21 international delegates from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and several cities in Kazakhstan, including Astana and Ust-Kamenogorsk, with the objective of reinforcing the standing of the Italian wine sector across Central Asia. They were joined by 17 sommeliers from Kyrgyzstan, who took part in the event at their own expense, demonstrating a keen interest in the educational offerings on offer, in particular the in-depth Italian wine masterclasses.

Three diverse masterclasses were held during the day: "Tenuta Le Forconate: The New Voice of Borderland Tuscany", presented by Italian Wine Brands; "The Art of Appassimento: A Journey through Amarone", organized by the Consortium for the Protection of Valpolicella Wines; and the live-streamed Vinitaly International Academy Advanced Tasting Sessions, led remotely by Sarah Heller MW.

A welcome aperitif, held on the eve of the event at the YURTA restaurant, provided delegates with an opportunity to network, bringing together participating wineries and key stakeholders, including Stevie Kim, the Managing Partner of Vinitaly, Filippo Covino, the Director of ITA - Almaty, and Aniello Petito, Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Italy in Astana, as well as delegates from Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and other neighboring territories in the region. The informal get-together encouraged the development of further commercial collaboration before the official commencement of the Roadshow the following morning.

Among the highlights of the day was the second edition of the Italian Sommelier Challenge, a special moment dedicated to the next generation of wine professionals organized in collaboration with the Central Asian Wine University and IWINE School. As winner of the Challenge, Leonid Kirsanov, Head Sommelier, La Vue Restaurant (Saint Petersburg, Russia), was awarded a scholarship to participate in the Vinitaly International Academy Flagship Edition in Verona in 2027.

Filippo Covino, the Director of ITA – Almaty, commented: "The Italian Trade Agency was happy to support Veronafiere and the more than 60 Italian companies present at the Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow in Almaty, which confirmed the excellent performance of Italian wine in Central Asia. For the first time, we organized a strategic mission of 21 international delegates and buyers from other cities in Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan. This B2B meeting on June 29 created solid and effective business connections in a market that imports 80% of its needs worth about 47 million dollars. The current data comforts us and rewards the quality of our exports, confirming a progressive and promising strengthening of Italian wine throughout the region."

The Vinitaly Kazakhstan Roadshow was made possible through the generous support of Educational Partners: IWINE wine school and the Central Asian Wine University (CAWU); Official Freight Forwarder: ITC Group; Technical Partners: Caravan Beverage Group (Acqua Panna and S. Pellegrino), Accio Store Home Coffee Boutique, Dalanyn Altyny, New Bisquit, Beta Tea, HAND'S Cheese Factory - Teplica restaurant; Media Partners: Italian Wine Podcast, 98 Mag, BES.media, Soyuzrestoratorov, The Publiqué, Clubrestourateurs CRRK, Business Mir Kz, Mustafinmag, Kazakhstan Sommelier Association, Wine Weekly and Provina.

About Vinitaly:

The 58th edition of Vinitaly welcomed over 4,000 exhibiting companies and 90,000 attendees from 135 countries, confirming its role as one of the leading international platforms for wine business and promotion. More than 1,000 top buyers from over 70 countries attended thanks to the collaboration with ITA – the Italian Trade Agency, reinforcing Vinitaly's commitment to international growth and market development. The next edition of Vinitaly - the 59th - will take place in Verona from 11 to 14 April 2027 and will continue to strengthen its international ecosystem through projects dedicated to business, education, innovation and technology, including Enolitech, the exhibition dedicated to technologies for viticulture, olive growing and beverage production.

SOURCE Vinitaly