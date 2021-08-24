Why We Must Rethink Boomer Aging and Senior Living Communities

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linda Mac Dougall's experiences as a holistic health practitioner and certified massage therapist working with hundreds of patients have opened her eyes to the unmet needs of older Americans, particularly those who are searching for lives that afford them the greatest span of good health and quality of life.

And at 73, she is a boomer herself and, therefore, doubly invested in sparking a discussion about ways "senior living" might be transformed, especially for the 77% of people over 50 who told an AARP Survey in 2018 that they prefer to age in place.

In an interview, Mac Dougall can discuss:

The role fresh and organic food can play in individualized diets that act like medicine, particularly for seniors in nursing homes and senior living communities

Tapping college students, other seniors, and even the homeless to meet the caregiver shortage, allowing more seniors to safely stay in their homes

Addressing the need for more in-home services and what those services might be

What seniors in senior living communities have in common with special needs populations and why a nursing plan alone is insufficient

Ways many seniors are endangered or harmed by improperly fitting disability devices meant to help them such as walkers, canes and wheelchairs

Why boomers want a seat at the table to shape senior living

Mac Dougall says, "I want things to change. Seniors don't have to get so sick and die. We can live long and healthy lives. It is a waste of human potential and costs individuals and this country way too much in so many ways to keep doing what we are doing. Health is life's bottom line."

She is the author of the new book, The SPIRIT Method of Massage for Seniors: Raising the Bar.

"I found this book packed full of knowledge it would have taken me a lifetime to acquire. An easy, enjoyable read that left me with a deeper understanding of seniors and ways to effectively provide service to them on many levels. I love that clear fact that the author knows her field well, has a world of experience, and filters that all through her heart, as she brings it onto the page for me to consume. Absolutely recommend getting this book! Thanks to the author for this gift of knowledge!" — Dale Sims, CEO and lead trainer at Self Enrichment Academy

Linda Mac Dougall is a holistic health practitioner, Certified Massage Therapist, author, teacher, speaker, and mentor who has appeared on multiple podcasts. She operates Mac Dougall Consulting for Disabilities. The SPIRIT Method of Massage for Seniors: Raising the Bar...A Primer for Massage Therapists and Caregivers is her first book. An entrepreneur, senior health advocate and senior massage therapist, she has an M.A. in counseling psychology and has worked with hundreds of seniors.

