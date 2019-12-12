Why Wine-Lovers Should Add Victoria, Australia To Their Travel Bucket List In 2020

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Victoria may be Australia's second smallest state, but with more than 600 cellar doors, it's home to the largest number of individual wineries — all of which are easily accessible from the cultural and culinary hub of Melbourne. With its temperate climate and diverse geography, Victoria is regarded as one of the most versatile wine-growing regions in the world, producing stellar varietals that range from pristine pinot noir to elegant Australian prosecco and beyond.

Wine Victoria has recently taken the guess work out of planning the ultimate wine trip to Victoria by distilling the quality and breadth of its premium wine experience into five distinct wine destinations: Yarra Valley, Shiraz Central, King Valley Prosecco Road, Pinot Coast, and Muscat of Rutherglen. Each with its own unique flavor, food, and local culture, the regions encompassed in the Five Wine Destinations Project not only showcase the state's best wine-growing areas, but also the best of the Victoria travel experience, from its rugged mountains to its stunning coastlines.

"Victoria's incredible diversity is the state's biggest asset, but at times it has also made it overwhelming for visitors," said Eliza Brown, Chair of the Five Wine Destinations Project. "By distilling Victoria's wine offerings and five distinct premium wine trails, we invite travelers to venture out and experience some of the state's lesser-known regions and discover the unexpected.

The destinations at the heart of Five Wine Destinations Project are:

Pinot Coast – offers award-winning cool-climate maritime pinot noir from three wine regions – Geelong, Mornington Peninsula and Gippsland – encompassing 466 miles of stunning coastline.

Muscat of Rutherglen – an Australian fortified treasure crafted by skilled generations of winemakers. Tourists can discover Muscat of Rutherglen via the newly launched Muscat Mile touring route. This features a range of muscat experiences at various wineries, such as muscat and food or cheese matching and behind-the-scenes cellar door tours.

Shiraz Central – home to cool-spiced shiraz in an Australian bush setting, encompassing seven distinct wine regions: Grampians, Pyrenees, Ballarat, Bendigo, Heathcote, Goulburn Valley and Macedon Ranges.

Yarra Valley – a world-class food and wine region on the doorstep of Melbourne , known for its chardonnay, cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, shiraz and innovative restaurant scene.

ABOUT WINE VICTORIA

Wine Victoria is the peak body representing the Victorian wine industry. It advocates on behalf of the wine industry, ensuring members remain a high priority with the Victorian Government and national governing bodies.

The Five Wine Destinations Project is an initiative of Wine Victoria and aims to bring together premium food and wine experiences in Victoria with other factors that have great appeal to international markets. By developing and promoting five distinct and compelling Victorian wine propositions, the project seeks over the medium to long term to raise awareness and drive visitation and expenditure from international wine tourists into regional Victoria.

For more information on Victoria's five premium wine destinations, visit: visitvictoria.com/wineries

For a detailed press kit and high-resolution images of Victoria's five premium wine regions, click here .

Wine Victoria thanks the Australian Government Wine Australia, the Victorian Government and wider sector partners for their support of this project. This project is part of the Australian Government's $50 million Export and Regional Wine Support Package, administered by Wine Australia, and the Victorian Government's Wine Industry Development Strategy.

