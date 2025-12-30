Why Year End Is the Right Time to Reevaluate Audit and Risk Technology

By Mark Abrams, CEO/Founder 12th Tech

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 30 years in floor plan auditing and risk management, I have learned that change is the only constant in this industry. Dealer operations evolve. Lending strategies shift. Market conditions fluctuate. Technology must evolve just as quickly to keep pace.

This time of year presents unique challenges. Sales tend to slow across several industries. Dealers and lenders are balancing inventory levels, tighter margins, and year end responsibilities that pull attention in many directions. Field activity can become less predictable, and teams are often stretched thin. In moments like these, having the right audit and risk tools in place matters more than ever.

Modern audit technology is no longer just about verification. It is about efficiency, visibility, and enabling teams to do more with less. Mobile data capture, intelligent photo validation, VIN and asset matching, offline functionality, and streamlined review workflows help reduce friction and keep processes moving even when resources are constrained.

What stands out today is the importance of adaptability. Inventory does not look the same for every lender or dealer. Auctions, non-auction purchases, mixed asset types, and geographic differences all require flexible workflows that support real world operations rather than forcing workarounds.

That is why many organizations view Q1 as a useful reset point rather than a decision deadline. As priorities come into focus, it provides an opportunity to reassess technology partnerships, identify areas for improvement, and confirm that platforms in place can support long term growth and continued innovation.

Risk management is not static. It requires ongoing refinement, smarter tools, and partners who understand the complexities of the industry. As we close out the year, I remain optimistic that those who invest in the right technology and partnerships now will be best positioned for confidence and growth in the year ahead.

The future belongs to organizations that never stop evolving.

SOURCE 12th Tech Inc.