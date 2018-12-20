Why You Need a Diamond Appraisal This Christmas
10:19 ET
BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With Christmas right around the corner, romance is in the air—and diamonds are on our minds!
Romantic young people are getting down on one knee to "pop the question" with a diamond engagement ring; couples are shopping for that perfect gift of diamond jewelry to express the permanence of love; and parents are passing keepsake diamonds down to the next generation.
And every time diamond jewelry changes hands, the question always comes up: "How much is that diamond really worth?"
Just in time for the holidays, the diamond specialists at SellYourGold.com have written a Consumer's Guide to Diamond Appraisals. Covered topics include:
- How diamond appraisals determine a diamond's true value
- The 4C's of diamond grading (carat size, color, cut and clarity)
- Important reasons why diamond buyers should consider having their diamonds appraised
- What a diamond appraiser does when evaluating a stone
- Why you should get an appraisal before you sell diamonds
- The difference between a GIA grading report vs a diamond appraisal
- How much a consumer can expect to pay to have their diamond ring appraised
Read the whole diamond appraisal guide, and get the insider's scoop—just in time for Christmas!
About SellYourGold.com
SellYourGold.com is America's leading mail-in gold and jewelry buyer. Featured on NBC's TODAY Show and TopConsumerReviews.com for its high payouts and commitment to customer service, the company is dedicated to improving consumer education in the jewelry and precious metal industries.
