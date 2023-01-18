Why You Should be Using Gard'nClean in Your Grow

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Garden is a distributor for Gard'nClean, including their ultra-pure chlorine dioxide (ClO 2 ) products for efficient, safe, and effective disinfecting and odor elimination. Global Garden carries three Gard'nClean products: Extended Release Deodorizer, Fast Release Dry Gas Deep Deodorizer, and their Liquid Mix Disinfectant.

Maintaining a clean growing environment is one of the most important actions to take to prevent stubborn residue buildup and prevent pests and diseases from taking hold in the growing environment. Most commercially available cleaning products use harsh chemicals and risk corrosion or harm to their users.

Gard'nClean uses 99.9% pure chlorine dioxide for a disinfectant that is non-toxic, unlike bleach, while still acting as an oxidizer to remove the following dangerous microorganisms:

Germs

Viruses

Fungi

Spores

Mold and Mildew

Bacteria

In addition to being an effective cleaner, chlorine dioxide is neutral with a pH of 6.9, meaning that you can use it anywhere without worrying about ruining your surfaces and equipment. Despite its low risk and negligible toxicity, this form of chlorine is very effective at removing bio slime and killing pathogens.

Gard'nClean's products are easy-to-store items that only require tap water to activate and use. ClO 2 requires no training and no special disposal. It retains its properties as a liquid and gas, which can deeply penetrate any deep-rooted bacteria or other pathogens and work as a powerful deodorizer.

Using ClO 2 also means that you do not risk building up resistant germs and bacteria by using oxidation rather than other forms of disinfectants so that bacteria can develop traits to survive. Oxidation, on the other hand, destroys the structure of cell membranes, causing cell lysis and death. At working concentrations, chlorine dioxide is not harmful to people but still effective at disinfecting.

Gard'nClean's product is effective and unique because of the just-add-water technology, unlike previous chlorine dioxide generation, which required large mechanical equipment at great expense. Now you can purchase a cost-effective solution that can be transported and stored until ready for use.

Global Garden was founded in 2014 by co-owners Jonathan Bayle and Chuck Lee. Headquartered in Torrance, CA, Global Garden prides itself on curating only high-quality, best-in-class products that offer efficient solutions to growers. Global Garden has been uniquely positioned as a premier hydroponics industry wholesale supplier of the highest-value cultivation products, systems, and solutions.

