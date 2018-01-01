Why you should consider having your home filters delivered

Do you hate having to run out to the store every time you need a new air filter?

Do you often forget to change your home's air filters?

Is there a red "change filter" light on your refrigerator right now?

Does your water have a foul taste to it?

Is your drinking water starting to it looking a little murky?

Are you aware that you need to be changing your home's air and water filters but have no idea where to start?

If you're also asking yourself, "When should I change my filters?" Here's a quick rule of thumb:

When to Change Your Air Filters:

Typical Suburban Home? Every 90 days

Pet Owner? Every 60 days

Multiple Pets and Allergies? Every 30-45 days

When to Change Your Refrigerator Filter:

Typically Every 6 months

When to Change Your Water Filter:

Every 3-6 months. Change it sooner if you notice a change in water color or a slower water flow

Check ordering filters off your to-do list forever with FiltersFast.com! With FiltersFast.com's Home Filter Club, you can easily set up the delivery schedule that works for you so that your filters arrive right when you need to change them. Signing up for the FiltersFast.com's Home Filter Club cuts out having to remember which filter you need, taking multiple trips to different stores to find the right one and having to remember when it needs to be changed! It's as simple as that!

If you're looking for a new way to save money and stay on top of your to-do list, don't wait, sign up for FiltersFast.com's Home Filter Club TODAY!

