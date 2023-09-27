Why You Should Incorporate Panel-Ready Appliances Into Your Kitchen

RENO, Nev., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether designing a kitchen from scratch or remodeling, appliances are often the most careful decision homeowners can make.

While the features of each appliance help guide the search, it is also important to consider how the appliances will integrate into the overall look and feel of a kitchen. Panel-ready appliances are designed to blend into cabinetry, making them an appealing choice for more and more households across the country.

ZLINE, the attainable luxury brand that revolutionized drop-shipping kitchen and bath appliances, has seen a 65% increase in orders of panel-ready dishwashers since 2021. For those considering adding panel-ready appliances to their own homes, ZLINE is offering insight on the benefits of incorporating this customizable appliance style into a kitchen space.

Seamless kitchen integration.

Panel-ready appliances allow refrigerators and dishwashers to seamlessly integrate into existing cabinetry. This helps give the space a more cohesive and less cluttered look and feel overall by avoiding mismatched appliances.

Although most people use panel-ready designs to "hide" their appliances, they can also be used to help them standout and add more character to a kitchen space with mixed metals and colorways. ZLINE's 24" Monument Dishwasher offers a variety of panel options ranging from red matte, which can give the kitchen a more vibrant pop of color, to hand-hammered, which offers a subtle rustic style.

Flexibility.

Kitchen trends are constantly changing, but paneled appliances are a great way to ensure appliance styles can change as tastes do. For homeowners who may want to change their cabinets or countertops down the road, panel-ready appliances can easily be changed to match the new look and feel of the space – either with a new style or a new color scheme – without having to replace the entire machine.

Style without sacrifice.

Panel-ready options aren't just about style. They offer sleek design options without sacrificing best-in-class features and functionality. ZLINE's Built-in Refrigerators are equipped with an internal water and ice maker, adjustable freezer temperature, a rapid chill function, and are available as panel ready.

ZLINE's Tallac Dishwashers are panel ready and feature eight different wash cycles, including a speed wash cycle at just 50 minutes. They can accommodate up to 16 place settings along with a third rack for utensils and cutlery.

"For those who love to change up their space or want their appliances to blend in seamlessly with those custom cabinets they had made, I would highly recommend going the panel-ready appliance route," said Brit Angelesco, ZLINE Executive Director. "They provide a sense of cohesion while also offering the flexibility to express personal style. They can also increase the resale value of your home as they tend to make kitchens look and feel more modern."

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, ZLINE appliances are inspired by the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe, designed and shipped here in the United States. ZLINE drop-ships all of its products directly from its own warehouses around the country, allowing them to pass along savings and expedited shipping times to their customers.

To learn more about ZLINE's panel-ready appliances and other products, visit www.ZLINEkitchen.com.

About ZLINE

Founded in 2007 by Founder and President Andrew Zuro, ZLINE is a family-owned appliance company based in Reno, Nevada. ZLINE provides an elevated, luxury experience with industry-leading kitchen appliances and bath fixtures at an attainable price. Each collection is meticulously designed and shipped by Zuro and his team here in the United States, and reflects the limitless beauty found in the unique elements of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada landscapes. With refined attention to detail and timeless style, ZLINE seamlessly enhances the spaces that mean the most.

