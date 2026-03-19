Why Your Berberine Failed: RevGenetics Unveils the Absorption Gap Solution

Miami-based supplement pioneer combines enteric-coated dihydroberberine with a patent-pending (U.S. App. No. 63/837,080) P-gp efflux modulator, targeting the two documented barriers to berberine absorption that most supplements never address

MIAMI, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevGenetics is disrupting the metabolic support market today with the commercial launch of DiBerberine 300x, an advanced enteric-coated dihydroberberine (DHB) supplement. By directly addressing the industry-wide "berberine absorption gap," RevGenetics exposes a flaw found in nearly every major competing brand: the failure to protect the active compound from stomach acid degradation and P-glycoprotein (P-gp) efflux pumps.



"The question we kept asking was: why is the supplement industry selling a mechanism - AMPK activation - with a delivery system that undermines the mechanism?" said RevGenetics founder Anthony Loera. "Most every major brand in the berberine category is selling a standard vegetarian capsule with berberine. Nobody in the supplement industry was solving them in a single product."



Unlike standard formulas, The DiBerberine 300x Triple-Action Protocol sets a new standard by combining:

Enteric Capsule Technology: Borrowing from pharmaceutical methods, this acid-resistant capsule bypasses the stomach without dissolving, preventing DHB from reverting to standard berberine HCl and ensuring release in the small intestine.

Borrowing from pharmaceutical methods, this acid-resistant capsule bypasses the stomach without dissolving, preventing DHB from reverting to standard berberine HCl and ensuring release in the small intestine. DiBerberine™ Proprietary Blend (500mg per capsule): This leverages the profound pharmacokinetic advantage of DHB. A 2022 study showed a 100mg dose yielded ~6.7x greater plasma exposure than 500mg of standard berberine HCl.

(500mg per capsule): This leverages the profound pharmacokinetic advantage of DHB. A 2022 study showed a 100mg dose yielded ~6.7x greater plasma exposure than 500mg of standard berberine HCl. RGBooster1™: A patent-pending (U.S. App. No. 63/837,080) flavonoid complex. Internal assays demonstrate our Sophora japonica extract is up to 300x more potent than piperine at modulating the P-gp active transport mechanism that expels compounds from intestinal cells.

"Enteric coating isn't new technology," Loera stated. "Applying that technology to DHB was the obvious move. It just hadn't been done in a commercially available formula."



Manufactured in the USA in a cGMP-certified, third-party tested facility, DiBerberine 300x is now available at revgenetics.com. A 30-day supply (30 enteric capsules) is priced at $44.95.



Health and wellness influencers, practitioners, and marketers interested in partnering with RevGenetics for this launch can access the affiliate program at getlink.revgenetics.com.



Media Contact:

RevGenetics

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SOURCE RevGenetics