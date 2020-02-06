Why Your Next Business Opportunity is in Colombia

"The Business Matchmaking Forum is one of ProColombia' s most relevant promotional activities. International buyers from all over the world will have the opportunity to see a great sample of Colombia's exports offer in the agribusiness, technology, manufacture and apparel sectors. American companies, which can take advantage of the free trade agreement with Colombia, will find a competitive offer of goods and services in our country," stated Flavia Santoro, ProColombia President.

The meetings will take place in Plaza Mayor Convention Center from March 16 to 18, 2020.

The Agri Industry sector will have representation from a wide range of areas, including aquaculture and fisheries, beef and pork, fruits and vegetables, and flowers; the Apparel sector will offer leather goods, footwear, bathing suits, and undergarments, among others; from Industry 4.0, there will be Digital and IT services and software development ; the Chemical Industrial & Consumer Goods sector will offer cosmetics, packaging and containers, pharmaceutical products, and hospital equipment; and the Manufacturing sector will offer construction materials, auto parts, furniture, wood and much more.

Regarding the buyers, among those expected to attend are large retail chains, supermarkets, department stores, state companies, and distributors, as well as recognized international marketplaces—who sell directly to the final consumer or other companies through e-commerce platforms.

It is worth noting that during the Bicentennial Matchmaking Forum—hosted by ProColombia in 2019—more than 10,000 meetings were held, which led to tangible business contacts worth US $400 million, 28% more than in 2018. This value includes the US $34.5 million in business deals made over the two days of the event. During that time, 937 buyers from 52 countries had the opportunity to meet Colombian talent, represented by 2,097 entrepreneurs from 25 Colombian departments.

United States Companies that wish to register may do so by clicking on the following link: https://www.macrorruedasprocolombia.co/macrorrueda80/

SOURCE ProColombia

Related Links

https://www.macrorruedasprocolombia.co/macrorrueda80/

