WhyHotel Announces Houston Pop-Up Hotel

HOUSTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WhyHotel, an alternative lodging service that operates pop-up hotels in newly built, luxury apartment buildings, today announced plans to launch a new pop-up hotel in Houston, Texas, highlighting the company's first location outside of the east coast. The pop-up will be launched in partnership with Camden Property Trust and is scheduled to begin accepting its first guests in late 2019, with the pop-up hotel running through late 2020.

The new Houston pop-up will feature approximately 100 units at Camden Downtown, located at 1515 Austin Street in downtown Houston. Camden's newest Houston development community, a 21-story, 271-unit residential high-rise conveniently positioned next to the Toyota Center and less than one mile from the George R. Brown Convention Center, will offer residents and hotel guests a state-of-the-art fitness center, bar and dining spaces, as well as unique common area lounges.

"Camden Downtown is perfectly situated in the heart of downtown Houston, so bringing early activation and energy to this project by partnering with WhyHotel is truly exciting," said Laurie Baker, Executive Vice President of Operations at Camden Property Trust. "Visitors to downtown Houston as well as prospective residents of Camden Downtown will have the opportunity to experience our new luxury community firsthand, and a WhyHotel partnership offers Camden a unique amenity for its residents as well as additional income for the property during its lease-up period."

WhyHotel enjoyed a series of successful pop-up launches in 2018 with locations in DC, Baltimore and Virginia. This year, the company plans to continue to expand its unique pop-up hotel locations nationally. On the heels of an office and, executive team expansion, as well as the launch of the company's new business arm, Hospitality Living, WhyHotel is laying the ground work to do just that.

"Houston is a top-tier market with a thriving hotel business, tremendous corporate footprint, and robust business travel," said Jason Fudin, CEO and Co-founder of WhyHotel. "This is the perfect location for a WhyHotel pop-up hotel and the Camden Downtown development should benefit from WhyHotel's ability to attract guests that will activate the surrounding dining, entertainment, and retail spaces."

Throughout the remainder of this year, WhyHotel will continue their strategic development to new markets in the U.S. Additionally, the company will focus efforts towards the design and groundbreaking of the first of their flexible use Hospitality Living developments with a targeted launch in 2022.

For more information, please visit www.whyhotel.com or view the pop-up explainer video on YouTube.

About WhyHotel

Spacious. Innovative. Hospitality. WhyHotel operates "turn-key, pop-up hotels" out of the vacancy of newly built luxury apartments during the lease-up phase. Blurring the line between hospitality and home, WhyHotel's model provides the value and space of a home-share and the consistency and service of a luxury hotel. The company's new business arm, Hospitality Living, will deliver a first of its kind flexible use development, targeted to launch in 2022.

Media Contact:

Shayla Ridore for WhyHotel

Email: WhyHotel@n6a.com

Phone: 212.334.9753 Ext. 101

SOURCE WhyHotel