WhyHotel Announces New Pop-Up Hotels in Miami and D.C.

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WhyHotel , a hospitality platform and operator, today announced that Miami and D.C. will be the latest hosts for its signature pop-up hotel model. WhyHotel Midtown Miami is coming to AMLI Midtown Miami in South Florida, and WhyHotel Washington DC National Mall will arrive at the Kiley Apartments property in Washington, D.C. Each pop-up hotel location will operate 100+ units and will be open to guest bookings during the initial leasing process. Guests of these new WhyHotel locations will enjoy all of the amenities of a modern furnished, luxury apartment with the added benefits of innovative and safe approaches to hospitality.

"While 2020 was a difficult year full of hardship and loss, it also had the unexpected effect of accelerating many trends in innovation, technology, and evolving consumer preferences. We saw businesses built atop leased inventory falter and consumers trade traditional hotel stays for longer stays in more spacious home-like products," said Jason Fudin, CEO and Co-Founder of WhyHotel. "We are proud that our pop-up business, built around flexibility, profit sharing with developers, and delivering the products consumers want, performed at over 85% occupancy through COVID. For the first time since the pandemic started, we are thrilled to be expanding again with two new pop-ups, including our first opening in Miami and our homecoming to D.C."

Marking an exciting new market for the company, WhyHotel Midtown Miami is its South Florida debut as the company continues expanding its pop-up hotel product nationwide. As a top-tier market with high tourism, rich culture, and a thriving business sector, WhyHotel is well-positioned to compliment all that this vibrant community has to offer with luxury accommodations that fit every traveler's needs. Located at 2920 NE 2nd Avenue, at the heart of Midtown and near Wynwood, the property is in close proximity to the beach as well as steps from a host of local breweries, restaurants, and high-end retailers. WhyHotel is now accepting reservations. Check-ins for 30+ day stays start immediately, and check-ins for shorter transient stays start on May 1, 2021.

Said Matthew Thomson, Senior Development Associate at AMLI: "Our brand-new luxury apartments are located in the heart of Midtown Miami with a variety of shopping and dining just steps away. At AMLI, we put experience and beautiful spaces at the forefront of everything we do, and this community is no exception. It has the highest-end finishes in the market, the most spacious apartments, and unmatched amenities. Partnering with a hospitality-forward operator like WhyHotel is the perfect added amenity to help us continue to bring our vision for an unmatched experience to life."

In partnership with The UIP Companies, Inc. , WhyHotel Washington DC National Mall is the company's second pop-up in D.C. proper and fifth pop-up in the region. It is located at 600 4th Street SW, situated near Capitol Hill in the Southwest Waterfront neighborhood. With deep roots in the DMV area, WhyHotel is eager to continue investing in the community. This property will plant WhyHotel guests directly in the heart of the Nation's Capital. Located adjacent to Capitol Park Tower, it is within walking distance of the National Mall, the U.S. Capitol building, the Wharf, three Metro stations, numerous retailers, museums, and restaurants, as well as Audi Field and Nationals Park. WhyHotel is now accepting reservations. Check-ins for 30+ day stays start in April, and check-ins for shorter transient stays start on June 1, 2021.

Said Steve Schwat, founding principal at UIP: "At The Kiley, we set out to build a project in the historic Southwest Waterfront neighborhood for those that are looking to unwind, indulge, energize, and explore all that D.C. has to offer. UIP is in the business of creating more than just buildings - we foster community. Partnering with WhyHotel, who has brought an added lifestyle amenity to so many residents in projects across the region, is a natural extension of what we strive to do at UIP. We couldn't be more excited to bring this innovative, home-grown concept to our residents and the neighborhood alike."

With COVID-19 remaining a top concern, WhyHotel has adopted contactless technology solutions to assist with standard hotel procedures like check-in and other on-site needs, transforming the experience for guests. Additionally, WhyHotel staff will continue to provide guests with on-site support while maintaining a safe distance as a commitment to providing a contactless experience with a personal touch.

For more information, please visit: https://whyhotel.com/

About WhyHotel

WhyHotel is a hospitality platform and operator with a focus on multifamily buildings. It operates pop-up hotels out of the vacancy of newly built luxury apartments during the initial lease-up process. WhyHotel's curated spaces in hand-picked neighborhoods can be booked like a hotel for one night or for hundreds of nights, allowing guests the chance to truly settle in and spread out. The company's newest business arm, Hospitality Living, delivers first of its kind commingled, flexible developments. For more information, visit www.whyhotel.com .

Media Contact

N6A for WhyHotel

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 401.464.1772

SOURCE WhyHotel

Related Links

http://www.whyhotel.com

