WhyHotel Announces Newest DC Pop-Up Hotel Location

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WhyHotel, a hospitality platform and operator, today announced WhyHotel Washington DC Union Market, a new pop-up hotel within Press House. Owned by Foulger-Pratt, the building is located at 331 N St NE, and includes 120 units for WhyHotel guests. Beginning August 5th, WhyHotel Washington DC Union Market will be open for bookings. Guests will be able to relish in the curated features that pop-up visitors have come to love and enjoy, including forward-thinking floorplans, designer finishes, and modern furnishings, as well as the benefit of innovative and considerate approaches for today's traveler.

Across the street from Union Market, one of DC's most popular spots for locals and tourists alike, WhyHotel Washington DC Union Market is only steps away from a bevy of local restaurants, cocktail bars, as well as various other shops. The property is in walking distance to Union Station and H Street, which boasts as a popular spot for restaurants, bars, and concerts, and is also close to Gallaudet University. Additionally, travelers looking to take advantage of WhyHotel's full kitchens have the added luxury of being within a short distance of two major grocers.

"We are proud to be working with the Foulger-Pratt team to offer travelers to Union Market a unique view of DC, one that marries top-notch accommodations with a thriving culinary and shopping scene," said Jason Fudin, CEO and Co-Founder of WhyHotel. "Our Union Market location is a short distance from WhyHotel HQ, marking an exciting opportunity to watch our continued growth take place, both in front of our eyes, and within our beloved home market."

Inspired by a love of art and design, Press House is firmly rooted within the Union Market District, an ever-evolving playground of culinary delights, retail rapture, and creative renaissance. WhyHotel guests can escape the concrete jungle by visiting the tranquil courtyard or sweat it out in the multi-level fitness center.

"This partnership really excites us because we get to work with a fast-growing company that was started right here in DC. With its headquarters just around the corner from the project, WhyHotel understands the Union Market neighborhood and experience in a way that truly gives guests a feel for the core of our city and mirrors the resident experience that we provide," said Josh Etter, Vice President of Development at Foulger-Pratt. "Whether here for work or pleasure, our Press House project provides everything the city has to offer at your fingertips. And when guests are ready to unwind at the end of the day, Press House provides all the conveniences of home. Together with WhyHotel, we're looking forward to welcoming guests to the property and showing them the very best of what Press House and the city has to offer."

With COVID-19 remaining a top concern, WhyHotel has adopted contactless technology solutions to assist with standard hotel procedures like check-in and other on-site needs, transforming the experience for guests. Additionally, WhyHotel staff will continue to provide guests with on-site support while maintaining a safe distance as a commitment to providing a contactless experience with a personal touch.

For more information, please visit: https://whyhotel.com/

ABOUT WHYHOTEL

WhyHotel is a hospitality platform and operator with a focus on multifamily buildings. The company's two primary business arms, pop-up hotels and hospitality living buildings, create curated spaces in hand-picked neighborhoods that can be booked like a hotel for one night or for a year or longer, allowing guests the chance to truly settle in and spread out. The signature pop-up hotel experience operates out of the vacancy of newly built luxury apartments during the initial lease-up process. While the hospitality living experience operates owned and flagged developments, commingling furnished and unfurnished units with every length of stay and lease. For more information, visit www.whyhotel.com.

About Foulger-Pratt

Established in 1963, Foulger-Pratt is a real estate investment and development firm distinguished by its long-term focus and extensive experience executing successful mixed-use, transit-oriented projects. The firm's disciplined culture and vertically integrated platform have enabled it to develop more than 15 million square feet of commercial office, multi-family residential and retail projects. by its long-term focus and extensive experience executing successful mixed-use, transit-oriented projects.

Foulger-Pratt is privately owned, led, and staffed by many of the industry's most talented professionals. The firm's culture has been carefully cultivated for the last half-century through deliberate effort to operate consistently in accordance with specific core values. The result is a reputation of unmatched integrity, accountability and vision. For more information, visit www.foulgerpratt.com.

Media Contact:

N6A for WhyHotel

[email protected]

SOURCE WhyHotel

Related Links

http://www.whyhotel.com

