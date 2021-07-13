WhyHotel Announces Partnership with Alpha'a to Bring Locally Sourced Artwork to Pop-Up Hotels

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WhyHotel , a hospitality platform and operator, today announced its partnership with Alpha'a , an online, community-oriented platform offering tailor-made art collections for businesses across several industries including hospitality, technology, and interior design, to curate artwork collections across WhyHotel's portfolio of existing and future pop-up hotel locations. Elevating up-and-coming creatives with local ties to the community, Alpha'a works to highlight local artists and their creations in an effort to build aesthetic narratives that resonate with WhyHotel cities and guests alike.

WhyHotel first partnered with Alpha'a in 2020 for the Miami & D.C. properties. Featured artists included contemporary painter and photographer Patricia Carparelli, Dustin Harewood - whose work explores multiculturalism and historical narratives - and J.D. Deardourff, a mixed media artist, among many others. After a successful partnership, WhyHotel expanded the collaboration to extend to future properties nationwide.

"As we furnish and design the interior of our pop-ups, no matter the city, it's incredibly important to connect our guests to the culture and artists of the community around us," said Jason Fudin, CEO and Co-founder at WhyHotel. "Alpha'a's expertise has been paramount in selecting artwork that complements our spaces while providing guests the opportunity to feel inspired and captivated by their surroundings. The team is gifted at capturing the spirit behind these communities, particularly in vibrant and diverse cities like D.C. and Miami."

The Alpha'a team worked with 10 local Miami and D.C. artists exclusively, resulting in 400 pieces of artwork showcased across guest rooms and common areas. Pieces used in the partnership were leveraged using Alpha'a Connect, the company's proprietary technology platform for uniting artists, collectors, and landlords through the built world experience of public art. By scanning the accompanied QR code, guests can access video content from the artists, view more of their work, and purchase their own versions of featured pieces.

"From curation to selection, we work closely with our partners to understand their vision and needs, and WhyHotel has been excellent at identifying what resonates with guests without hampering the local feel of the cities around them," said Manuela Seve, co-founder and CEO at Alpha'a. "Each client and each location is incredibly different, and our goal is to ensure these collections are true to the spirit of the spaces they inhabit."

Throughout 2021, Alpha'a will continue expanding its artist portfolio to ensure its collections are meeting the aesthetic needs of each future pop-up hotel location. Alpha'a is launching new updates to its platform, Alpha'a Connect, in July, where it will be expanding into several new markets, including Texas and Seattle. The Alpha'a team welcomes artists to submit their work via the platform. For more information, visit www.alphaainc.com and www.whyhotel.com .

About Alpha'a

Alpha'a is an online, community-oriented platform offering tailor-made art collections for businesses across several industries including hospitality, technology and interior design. Founded by Brazilian-born, New York-based Manuela Seve and Renata Thomé, Alpha'a makes artists' works, primarily limited-edition prints, accessible to audiences all around the world through cutting-edge technology. With a network of more than 7,000 artists, Alpha'a has spearheaded initiatives with notable names in contemporary art such as Ernesto Neto, Jarbas Lopes, Alexandre Arrechea and Nelson Leirner. Alpha'a streamlines the supply chain process by printing works directly in the originating country of each customer's business. Customers include Airbnb, Gilt, West Elm and Zola.

About WhyHotel

WhyHotel is a hospitality platform and operator with a focus on multifamily buildings. It operates pop-up hotels out of the vacancy of newly built luxury apartments during the initial lease-up process. WhyHotel's curated spaces in hand-picked neighborhoods can be booked like a hotel for one night or for hundreds of nights, allowing guests the chance to truly settle in and spread out. The company's newest business arm, Hospitality Living, delivers first of its kind commingled, flexible developments. For more information, visit www.whyhotel.com .

