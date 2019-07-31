WhyHotel Continues West Coast Expansion with Launch of Seattle Pop-Up Hotel

SEATTLE, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WhyHotel, an alternative lodging service that operates pop-up hotels in newly built, luxury apartment buildings, today announced plans to launch a new pop-up hotel in Seattle, Washington, highlighting the company's continued efforts to expand on the West Coast, after recently announcing an office opening in San Francisco. The pop-up, launching in partnership with AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB), is scheduled to deliver in September of this year.

WhyHotel's Seattle pop-up will be located in the Avalon Belltown Towers property on 210 Wall Street, Seattle, WA, 98121, between 2nd and 3rd Avenues. The vibrant Belltown neighborhood provides immediate access to both Downtown Seattle and South Lake Union, as well as the waterfront, Pike Place Market, and the Olympic Sculpture Park. WhyHotel will occupy 50 fully furnished apartments in the 24-story, 275-unit residential high-rise. The property will provide both residents and hotel guests access to a best-in-class fitness center and a variety of both indoor and outdoor common areas and cooking spaces.

"WhyHotel has been eager to expand its footprint to the West Coast," said Jason Fudin, CEO and Co-founder of WhyHotel. "Pairing the building's location with a brand name development partner in AvalonBay enables WhyHotel to know it has the right project to launch its first West Coast pop-up venture."

Founded in 2017, WhyHotel has expanded rapidly with pop-ups announced in DC, Baltimore, Virginia and Houston. In addition to pop-up expansions, the company recently launched a business unit dedicated to delivering its own ground-up, flexible-use assets called Hospitality Living. After expanding its executive team and opening a satellite office in San Francisco, the company is looking forward to announcing additional pop-up hotel locations throughout the remainder of 2019.

"Avalon Belltown Towers is positioned to attract both long-term residents, as well as WhyHotel guests who want to want to be in the center of the energetic live, work and play community in Downtown Seattle," said Derek Bottles, Vice President of Development at AvalonBay.

"We're excited to work with WhyHotel to provide a luxury amenity package, in an ideal urban location, to those looking to live in, or visit Downtown Seattle," said Karen Hollinger, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives.

Throughout the remainder of this year, WhyHotel will continue its strategic expansion to new markets in the U.S. Additionally, the company will focus efforts towards the design and groundbreaking of the first of their ground-up, flexible use Hospitality Living developments, with a targeted launch in 2022.

For more information, please visit www.whyhotel.com or view the pop-up explainer video on YouTube.

###

About WhyHotel

Spacious. Innovative. Hospitality. WhyHotel operates "turn-key, pop-up hotels" out of the vacancy of newly built luxury apartments during the lease-up phase. Blurring the line between hospitality and home, WhyHotel's model provides the value and space of a home-share and the consistency and service of a luxury hotel. The company's new business arm, Hospitality Living, will deliver a first of its kind ground-up, flexible use developments, targeted to launch in 2022.

