WhyHotel Partners with The Meridian Group to Innovate Residential Living at The Boro

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WhyHotel , a hospitality platform and operator, today announced a partnership with The Meridian Group , a best-in-class real estate investment and development firm for over 25 years, to bring a first-of-its-kind hospitality-infused apartment living concept to Tysons, VA. Building on its unique pop-up hotel experience, WhyHotel will partner with The Meridian Group to create a new standard of high-end, service-oriented residential living at Meridian's Rise and Bolden Apartments in The Boro.

WhyHotel first joined The Boro in December of 2019 to operate its signature temporary pop-up hotel model as the property moved through its conventional lease-up process. This partnership is an evolution of WhyHotel's presence at Rise and Bolden to a hospitality-infused property manager. This is a first for the company and an important step towards WhyHotel's ultimate vision of Hospitality Living, an unprecedented flexible-use asset class that optimizes assets across apartment and hospitality use.

"In Q2 of 2019, we at WhyHotel announced that we were undertaking a new unit of our business called Hospitality Living, aimed at meeting consumers where they are and providing a flexible experience between hospitality and residential living," said Jason Fudin, CEO of WhyHotel. "This partnership is an important step in the future of the intersection of residential living and hospitality as it is the first property to house the WhyHotel Hospitality Living experience. We're proud to work with The Meridian Group to bring this innovative asset class to life for residents."

As a result of the partnership, WhyHotel will elevate the living experience for current and future residents by adding flexible services to meet the demands of their lifestyles. Expanded amenities will include on-demand cleaning, customized design through furniture rental, hotel-like linen and laundry services, furnished units for residents and guests, and more. The building will take a flexible, service-first approach to the resident experience, blurring the lines between home and hospitality.

"The Meridian Group and The Boro are excited to continue our partnership with WhyHotel in their new phase. We believe this new residential offering will enhance our residential community at The Boro and will continue to provide the highest placemaking environment in Tysons," stated Gary Block, Partner and Chief Investment Officer of The Meridian Group.

In Q1 of 2021, WhyHotel announced the launch of two new installments of its temporary pop-up hotel model in Miami, FL and Washington, DC. While the Rise and Bolden Apartments represent WhyHotel's first foray into providing an innovative guest and resident experience on a permanent basis through the Hospitality Living arm of the business, the company is pursuing additional opportunities to expand throughout 2021 and beyond.

The partnership in the Rise and Bolden Apartments in Tysons, VA, will officially launch in June 2021. For more information, please visit https://boldenrise.com/ .

ABOUT THE MERIDIAN GROUP

The Meridian Group is a real estate investment and development firm based in Bethesda, Md. Since its inception in 1993, Meridian has acquired and developed more than 14 million square feet of office, residential, hotel, mixed-use, and land with a focus on the metropolitan Washington, DC market. To learn more, visit Meridian's website at www.tmgdc.com .

ABOUT WHYHOTEL

WhyHotel is a hospitality platform and operator with a focus on multifamily buildings. It operates pop-up hotels out of the vacancy of newly built luxury apartments during the initial lease-up process. WhyHotel's pop-up hotels - curated spaces in hand-picked neighborhoods - can be booked like a hotel for one night or for hundreds of nights, allowing guests the chance to truly settle in and spread out. The company's newest business arm, Hospitality Living, delivers first-of-its-kind commingled, flexible developments. For more information, visit www.whyhotel.com .

ABOUT THE BORO

The Boro is a premier, multi-phase development that brings together a vibrant community in the heart of Northern Virginia. Steps from the Greensboro Metro Station along the Silver Line, adjacent to Route 7, Westpark and Greensboro Drives, this mixed-use residential, retail, entertainment, and office neighborhood captures the spirit of a true downtown experience in Tysons.

After breaking ground in September 2016, The Boro began to deliver luxury residences, destination retail, and superior office spaces across 3.5 million square feet. The neighborhood is distinguished by its accessible streetscapes, pedestrian-friendly roadways, public green spaces, and curated, locally-sourced first-class entertainment, dining, and shopping. For more information on The Boro, visit https://theborotysons.com/ .

