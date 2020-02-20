WhyHotel to Bring Pop-Up Hotel Concept to Merriweather District® in Maryland

WhyHotel is a natural fit for the many residents and corporations that are considering Downtown Columbia's newest live, work, play neighborhood as an ideal relocation destination. With a burgeoning business community, the Merriweather District will now be able to provide group and business travelers with luxury pop-up hotel stays in a brand-new apartment building with a 24/7 onsite hospitality staff.

"The area surrounding Merriweather Post Pavilion has a great mix of business and leisure," said Jason Fudin, CEO and Co-founder of WhyHotel. "Our pop-up concept is a perfect fit for the Merriweather District to provide business travelers a 'like-home' hotel stay as well as allow potential permanent residents an opportunity to 'try before they buy' and experience what the new area has to offer first hand."

WhyHotel's roots are based in the DMV area with its headquarters in Washington, DC and three of its current pop-up hotels being in Virginia. The company, founded in 2017, secured a $20M+ Series B financing round in December of 2019, fueling its continued national expansion. In addition to the development of its pop-up product model, WhyHotel has also created a business unit, known as Hospitality Living, dedicated to building permanently flexible-use assets from the ground-up.

"WhyHotel embodies the spirit of innovation and creativity that drives our development in the Merriweather District. Its unique business model will benefit both residents and travelers as Downtown Columbia delivers on its promise, becoming the third city in the Baltimore/Washington corridor," said Greg Fitchitt, President, Columbia, The Howard Hughes Corporation. "WhyHotel complements the growing business, leisure, and residential populations in the vibrant Downtown Columbia community."

Simultaneously, WhyHotel is gearing up for the official opening of its Houston, TX location in March. Once live, the Columbia, MD pop-up will bring WhyHotel to a total of five operational locations. The company plans to announce a number of additional pop-ups throughout 2020 across the US.

About WhyHotel

Spacious. Innovative. Hospitality. WhyHotel operates "turn-key, pop-up hotels" out of the vacancy of newly built luxury apartments during the lease-up phase. Blurring the line between hospitality and home, WhyHotel's model provides the value and space of a home-share and the consistency and service of a luxury hotel. The company's new business arm, Hospitality Living, will deliver a first of its kind ground-up, flexible use developments.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of master planned cities and communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport District in New York; Columbia, Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin®, Las Vegas; and Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com .

About Downtown Columbia®

A development of The Howard Hughes Corporation®, Downtown Columbia is located at the center of Columbia, MD, one of the first master planned communities in the U.S. founded by legendary developer James W. Rouse in 1967. Conveniently located between Washington, DC and Baltimore, Columbia is comprised of 14,000 acres including ten completed residential villages and a deep pipeline of commercial development opportunities within its Downtown. At full buildout, the redeveloped 391 acres of Downtown Columbia will include three new and reconfigured neighborhoods – the Merriweather District®, Lakefront District and Central District—featuring more than 14 million square feet of residential, office, hotel, retail, cultural, and public uses including public parks, trails and more.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as "will," "believe," "expect," "enables," "realize", "plan," "intend," "assume," "transform" and other words of similar expression, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth as risk factors in The Howard Hughes Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly and Annual Reports. The Howard Hughes Corporation cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The Howard Hughes Corporation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

