Wi-Charge Introduces the PowerPuck™, an Ultra-Compact Long-Range Wireless Charger that Installs in Seconds

There is a rapid increase in the deployment of smart devices within the home. According to a 2019 Parks Associates report, households with smart devices own an average of six devices, almost double from 2016 levels. The increased number of smart devices means that the endless replacement and recharging of batteries is becoming impractical and is a major concern. According to a 2018 Parks Associates survey, longer battery life is the top desired characteristic for smart home devices. Routing power cables to smart devices, an alternative to using batteries, is often tedious, expensive or forbidden by rental landlords.

Commercial installations face similar issues. iPropertyManagement estimates that there are over 26 billion IoT devices currently deployed and expects a three-fold increase by 2025. Vendors seek to improve IoT device performance and functionality, but limited battery life slows down these efforts. Forward-looking facilities managers turn to long-range wireless power to reduce device downtime, eliminate the cost and effort of replacing batteries, and reduce the toxic environmental impact of battery disposal.

PowerPuck's sleek form factor coupled with its fast and flexible installation eliminate the need for constant battery changes and take away the hassle of running cables to smart devices. Like other Wi-Charge products, the PowerPuck delivers constant power regardless of distance, and is completely safe for consumers.

The PowerPuck is slightly larger than a Nest Thermostat and is very easy to install in a variety of ways. For example, an Edison screw adapter makes it compatible with numerous light fixtures, and a socket adapter allows the PowerPuck to plug directly into a standard wall outlet. Once installed, the PowerPuck automatically locates compatible receivers and initiates power transfer. The receivers can be as small as 0.5 x 0.5 inches and are typically embedded in the charged devices themselves.

Powered by Wi-Charge's AirCord™ infrared beam technology, the PowerPuck requires no configuration, calibration or tuning -- making it the first plug-and-play wireless power solution for smart devices. PowerPuck can transform a standard home into a highly desirable, wirelessly powered smart home, or help convert a commercial building into a smart building.

"PowerPuck changes how manufacturers create smart and IoT devices and how consumers and businesses use them," said Yuval Boger, chief marketing officer, Wi-Charge. "Not having to worry about device battery life or power cables means that manufacturers can implement unique features and magical experiences. Additionally, consumers and businesses alike can take advantage of next-generation smart devices to achieve convenience and efficiency."

Wi-Charge's patented light-based wireless charging technology gives end-users the freedom they crave and product designers the power they need. It is the only approach that fulfills the three promises of wireless charging:

Power – Deliver plenty of power to multiple devices, suitable for many IoT and smart-home devices.

– Deliver plenty of power to multiple devices, suitable for many IoT and smart-home devices. Distance – Up to 30 feet away with no reduction in delivered power.

– Up to 30 feet away with no reduction in delivered power. Safety – Certified as a safe consumer device.

Samples of Wi-Charge's PowerPuck are now available to qualified partners. Mass-produced units will ship in 2020.

To learn more about Wi-Charge technology visit us online at www.wi-charge.com.

If you are attending the upcoming CES 2020, please visit the Wi-Charge booth #40337 at the Sands Expo to see the PowerPuck in action. Members of the press are welcome to email press@wi-charge.com to arrange a briefing and demo with Wi-Charge executives.

About Wi-Charge

Wi-Charge is the long-range wireless power company, founded with the goal of enabling automatic charging of phones and other smart devices. Our patented infrared wireless power technology can safely and efficiently deliver several watts of power to client devices at room-sized distances. It gives end-users the freedom they crave and product designers the power they need to usher in the next generation of mobile smart devices. Advancing beyond batteries and power cords, Wi-Charge delivers the future of power. For additional information, please visit http://www.wi-charge.com or follow us on Twitter @WiChargeLTD.

