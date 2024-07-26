Wi-Charge Releases Wirelessly Powered Display to Improve Conference Room Booking Solutions

Breakthrough Wi-Spot 3.0 Devices Powered by Wireless Electricity Can Be Installed Anywhere for Ultimate Convenience

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wi-Charge, the global leader in wireless electricity, announced today the availability of new wirelessly powered digital displays designed to improve conference room booking solutions in office buildings. The Wi-Spot 3.0 devices, which have already experienced rapid adoption in the retail industry, incorporate Wi-Charge's breakthrough wireless charging technology to enable companies to install these conference room displays anywhere in the office without drilling holes or running wires, making installations on glass, wood, sliding doors, and other surfaces easier than ever.

With an accelerating return of workers to the office, organizations are taking a fresh look at how technology can improve in-office conference room management, communications, and collaboration. In response to this market need, Wi-Charge has rearchitected its Wi-Spot video displays for installation in the hundreds of thousands of offices struggling to manage conference room bookings and co-working spaces. The Wi-Spot displays provide important company information on meeting room occupancy, important corporate or office announcements, and engaging video content promoting company events and culture. The Wi-Spot, which at seven inches is similar in appearance to an iPad or Android tablet, easily integrates with Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook Calendar, and workplace management applications, including Robin and Envoy.

One of the challenges of installing digital displays in offices is avoiding the hassle and expense of running additional wires and outlets throughout the office to keep them powered, particularly when they are attached to a glass or expensive wood conference room door. Wi-Charge has overcome these issues through its breakthrough and patented wireless electricity system, which consists of a transmitter, easily installed in the ceiling, that sends an infrared light to a receiver embedded in the Wi-Spot display that converts the light to electricity to power the device. A video explaining how the wireless electricity technology works can be found here .

By eliminating the need to run wiring to the devices, the Wi-Spot provides building operators and office managers with a number of benefits, including:

Eliminates/lowers the cost and time of creating wiring schematics Reduces the cost of permit reviews and electrical certifications Simplifies the installation process, reducing the complicated coordination of multiple subcontractors at the same time typically required when installing wired devices.

"Wi-Charge's wirelessly powered displays provide the ideal solution for our corporate customers who want to leverage their investment in office space to improve company collaboration, culture, and business performance," said Marissa Eyon, owner of FASTSIGNS of Springfield, VA. "The Wi-Spot solution is perfect for conference rooms with glass walls and doors, and content can even be customized to instruct nightly crews on which rooms to clean and which to ignore. I expect to see Wi-Spots in every office and conference room in the coming months and years."

"We're excited to watch a growing number of buildings being outfitted with wirelessly powered video displays. Initial customers have bought Wi-Spots to use on sliding glass doors but have used them throughout the building as they got used to the ease of installation offered by wireless power," said Ori Mor, chief business officer, Wi-Charge. "We have no doubt we'll see more and more wireless solutions adopted across smart buildings and commercial office space."

