Wi-Charge Ships Sold-Out First Batch of Schlage Encode™ Wireless Power Kit; Second Batch Now Open

In its first consumer product launch, the five-time CES Innovation Award winner brings enterprise wireless power to smart lock owners at a consumer-friendly price point

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wi-Charge, the global leader in long-range wireless power delivery, today announced that the first batch of its Schlage Encode Wireless Power Kit has sold out and is now shipping to customers across the U.S. Second-batch pre-orders are now open at encode.wi-charge.com and are expected to ship in mid-March.

Never change batteries again. Wi-Charge launches first wireless power kit for Schlage Encode smart locks. Order now. Post this The optical transmitter beams safe, invisible IR beam that keeps the lock's internal battery charged. The Wi-Charge Wireless Power Kit. Right: R1 Optical Power Transmitter Left: Schlage Encode fitted with Wi-Charge battery cover

The kit — Wi-Charge's first direct-to-consumer product uses safe, invisible infrared light to keep Schlage Encode and Encode Plus smart locks continuously powered — reducing the battery swaps and "dead-battery-at-the-worst-moment" anxiety that smart lock owners often cite as a top frustration.

The product marks a significant expansion for Wi-Charge, whose optical wireless power technology has been deployed in commercial environments — including airports, retail chains, and corporate offices. Now, the same technology that powers devices in some of the world's busiest spaces is available for any homeowner's front door.

Wi-Charge's kit is the most advanced wireless power solution for smart locks. Featuring industry-leading range of 33 ft and automatic beam steering that locks on without manual alignment. It's also the only retrofit kit on the market — allowing consumers to upgrade an existing lock rather than replace it.

"We've spent years proving that wireless power works at scale in demanding environments," said Ori Mor, Co-founder and Chief Business Officer of Wi-Charge. "We're thrilled to finally offer this technology at a consumer-friendly price point. Now homeowners can experience what our commercial partners already know: batteries are a solved problem. And smart locks are just the beginning. We're going to eliminate the dead battery anxiety for consumers. One by one across all smart products."

How It Works

The kit includes an R1 optical transmitter that plugs into any standard outlet, and a drop-in receiver module that replaces the lock's original battery cover. The transmitter beams focused infrared light toward the lock from up to 33 feet away; the receiver converts that light to electricity and maintains an internal rechargeable battery continuously charged. Installation requires no tools and takes less than five minutes.

Pricing and Availability

Second-batch orders are available now at encode.wi-charge.com for $1 4 9 (early-bird pricing), including free shipping and a 30-day return policy. Expected to ship mid-March 2026.

Media Contact:

Gilad Rotem

[email protected]

347-405-3704

About Wi-Charge

Wi-Charge is the global leader in long-range wireless power. Its optical technology is deployed in airports, retail, office, and commercial spaces worldwide. A five-time CES Innovation Award winner, Wi-Charge holds foundational patents in optical power transmission. The Schlage Encode kit is its first direct-to-consumer product.

Headquarters: Rehovot, Israel Website: wi-charge.com

SOURCE Wi-Charge