Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Broadcom, Qualcomm, Intel, Celeno, MediaTek, Texas Instruments, & Cypress Semiconductor

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wi-fi 6, wi-fi 6E and wi-fi 7 chipset market is expected to reach an estimated $50.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.8% from 2024 to 2030. 

The future of the global wi-fi 6, wi-fi 6E and wi-fi 7 chipset market looks promising with opportunities in the residential/consumer, commercial, industrial, smart city, transportation & logistic, and government & defense markets. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for higher bandwidth and lower latency, proliferation of connected devices, and expansion of wi-fi 6E and wi-fi 7 availability.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies wi-fi 6, wi-fi 6E and wi-fi 7 chipset companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market Insights

  • Wi-fi 6 will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the escalating need for high-speed network connectivity.
  • Within this market, commercial will remain the largest segment due to sharp rise in demand for better wireless connectivity in corporate offices.
  • APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the notable increase in funding for the development of laptops, routers, and smartphones equipped with wi-fi 6 and 6E chipsets.

Features of the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market

  • Market Size Estimates: Wi-fi 6, wi-fi 6E and wi-fi 7 chipset market size estimation in terms of value ($B).
  • Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.
  • Segmentation Analysis: Wi-fi 6, wi-fi 6E and wi-fi 7 chipset market size by chipset type, device type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).
  • Regional Analysis: Wi-fi 6, wi-fi 6E and wi-fi 7 chipset market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
  • Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different chipset types, device types, applications, and regions for the wi-fi 6, wi-fi 6E and wi-fi 7 chipset market.
  • Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the wi-fi 6, wi-fi 6E and wi-fi 7 chipset market.
  • Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market : Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030
3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.2. Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.3: Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Chipset Type
3.3.1: Wi-Fi 6
3.3.2: Wi-Fi 6E
3.3.3: Wi-Fi 7
3.4: Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Device Type
3.4.1: WLAN Infrastructure Devices
3.4.2: Consumer Devices
3.4.3: Wireless Cameras
3.4.4: Industrial IoT Devices
3.4.5: Connected Vehicles
3.4.6: Drones
3.4.7: Others
3.5: Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Application
3.5.1: Residentials/Consumers
3.5.2: Commercial
3.5.3: Industrial
3.5.4: Smart City
3.5.5: Transportation & Logistics
3.5.6: Government & Defense
3.5.7: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030
4.1: Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Region
4.2: North American Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market
4.2.2: North American Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Application: Residentials/Consumers, Commercial, Industrial, Smart City, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, and Others
4.3: European Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market
4.3.1: European Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Chipset Type: Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7
4.3.2: European Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Application: Residentials/Consumers, Commercial, Industrial, Smart City, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, and Others
4.4: APAC Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market
4.4.1: APAC Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Chipset Type: Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7
4.4.2: APAC Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Application: Residentials/Consumers, Commercial, Industrial, Smart City, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, and Others
4.5: ROW Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market
4.5.1: ROW Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Chipset Type: Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7
4.5.2: ROW Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Application: Residentials/Consumers, Commercial, Industrial, Smart City, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Defense, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Chipset Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Device Type
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Application
6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Chipset Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Broadcom
7.2: Qualcomm Technologies
7.3: Intel
7.4: Celeno
7.5: MediaTek
7.6: Texas Instruments
7.7: Cypress Semiconductor

