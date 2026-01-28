Wi-Fi 7 to be Adopted by over 90 Percent of Market with Prices at an Unusual Low, According to Dell'Oro Group

Component Shortage Fall-Out from AI Boom Threatens WLAN Upheaval

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, Wi-Fi 7 adoption is expected to peak in 2029, a rate not seen since the zenith of Wi-Fi 4 in 2013.

"Enterprise purchases of Wi-Fi 7 have shot up since early 2025. All major vendors have full portfolios of the new technology, and the price is unusually low," said Siân Morgan, Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Low prices may not continue for long however, if component shortages, caused by the AI boom, begin to cause problems for Wi-Fi vendors.

"Lead times on some WLAN products are volatile right now," added Morgan. "If vendors can win the game of component-shortage whack-a-mole then we expect healthy market growth. Otherwise, we may see prices increase and order backlogs grow, perhaps even a rerun of the post-pandemic market upheaval."

Additional highlights from the Wireless LAN 5-Year January 2026 Forecast Report:

Wi-Fi 7 revenue growth will continue for a further three years.

2028 expectations for Wi-Fi 8 revenue have increased.

Merger and acquisition activity by WLAN vendors may further concentrate the market.

Software revenues are expected to increase faster than the total market.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Wireless LAN 5-Year Forecast Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Enterprise Outdoor and Indoor markets, Wireless LAN Controllers with tables containing manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and unit shipments by the following wireless standards: 802.11bn (Wi-Fi 8), 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7), 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6 and 6E [6 GHz]), 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) Wave 1 vs. Wave 2, 802.11n, and historic IEEE 802.11 standards. The Enterprise market is forecast by Cloud vs. Premises Managed, as well as by macro region of the world. To purchase this report, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group