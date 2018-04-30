LONDON, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market By Component (Solutions & Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premise & Cloud), By Location (Indoor & Outdoor), By Industry (Retail, Hospitality, etc), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023



According to "Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Location, By Industry, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023", Wi-Fi analytics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 28%, by 2023, on account of increasing deployment of big data analytics across various brick and mortar businesses, rising competition between online and offline retail businesses, growing adoption of public Wi-Fi systems, etc., across the globe. Moreover, increasing IoT adoption across various industries, rising adoption of enhanced Wi-Fi technologies for boosting the performance of Wi-Fi systems, and growing emergence of shared data ecosystem concept across various retail stores, enterprises, etc., are expected to boost the global Wi-Fi analytics market in the coming five years. Global Wi-Fi Analytics market is controlled by these major players, namely–CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Fortinet, Inc., ARRIS INTERNATIONAL PLC, July Systems, Inc, Euclid, Inc., Cloud4Wi, Inc., Purple Wi-Fi., Skyfii Limited, Yelp Wi-Fi, Inc., and GoZone Wi-Fi, LLC.



"Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Location, By Industry, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2023" discusses the following aspects of Wi-Fi analytics market globally:

• Wi-Fi Analytics Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Component (Solutions & Services), By Deployment Type (On-Premise & Cloud), By Location (Indoor & Outdoor), By Industry (Retail, Hospitality, etc), By Application, By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with Wi-Fi analytics service provider, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



