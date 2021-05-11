Wi-Fi Analytics Market to Reach US$ 30.7 Billion by 2026 Globally |CAGR: 28.5%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of Wi-Fi Analytics is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The Wi-Fi Analytics report has been aggregated by collecting informative data of various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Wi-Fi Analytics market. The Wi-Fi Analytics report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates Wi-Fi Analytics at the global and regional levels. Global Wi-Fi Analytics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.5% from 2021-2026 to reach US$ 30.7 billion by 2026.

Market Overview

A rise in internet penetration, escalating adoption of connected devices, and deployment of public Wi-Fi coupled with rising adoption of smartphones are some of the key factors contributing to the growth of the Wi-fi analytics market. As per Cisco, connected devices will be 3x the global population by 2023. Also, 71% of the global population will be mobile subscribers by 2023. Furthermore, the number of smartphone users around the globe was around 3.6 billion in 2020, which is expected to reach 4.3 billion by 2023. Also, more than 60% of the global population uses the internet and as of April 2021, 72 billion people use the internet, globally. Moreover, internet users are currently growing at an annual rate of 7.6%, equating to an average of more than 900,000 new users every day.

In addition, the benefits of wi-fi analytics such as improving operations, track campaign results, and trigger marketing are acting as a growth catalyst to the industry. Wi-Fi analytics facilitates consumers to use the information available through the wireless network to make better decisions about a physical space. Moreover, the increasing deployment of data analytics across numerous brick and mortar businesses, along with rising competition between online and offline retail businesses is further expected to propel the Wi-Fi analytics market, globally.

COVID-19 Impact

The breathtaking speed and scale of the COVID-19 crisis have put tremendous levels of stress on analytics/models. The global ongoing trend of work-from-home and online classes has increased the new connections and devices. As per a network solution provider Esprim Systems, the company is unable to provide for the 60% surge in demand for new connections and devices. Moreover, the offering of cheaper data plans coupled with the rising need for cloud-based web conferencing solutions is resulting in the greater demand for Wi-fi analytics. Moreover, the use of Wi-Fi for several purposes for COVID-related precautions and queries is also mounting the demand for Wi-fi analytics. For instance: The University of California (UCI) announced to explore the use of its wireless network as part of a COVID-19 contract tracing application that Uses Campus Wi-Fi to Test the COVID-19 Contact Tracing App. This kind of initiative has impacted the growth of Wi-Fi analytics during the COVID pandemic.

Wi-Fi Analytics Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Component, the market is primarily bifurcated into

Solutions

Services

The solution segment dominated the component segment and gathered 74.6% of the Wi-Fi Analytics Market in 2019. Moreover, the market is expected to grow at a 27.1% CAGR to reach US$ 21.2 billion by the year 2026.

By Deployment Type, the market is primarily segmented into

On-Premise

Cloud

The on-premise segment generated revenue of US$ 3.5 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.5% during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period of 2021-26.

By Application Type, the market is primarily segmented into

Footfall Analytics

Customer Engagement

Customer Experience Management

Customer Behaviour Analytics

Customer Loyalty Management

Amongst application types, the Customer Loyalty Management segment accounted for the largest share and grabbed 34.2% in the global wi-fi analytics market. However, Customer Experience Management is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the upcoming years to reach the market valuation of US$3.9 billion by 2026.

By End-User Type, the market is primarily segmented into

Smart Infrastructure

Retail

Sports & Leisure

Hospitality

Others

Amongst End-Users, the Retail segment of the Wi-Fi Analytics market was valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2019 and is likely to reach US$ 12.5 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2021-2026.

Wi-Fi Analytics Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Based on the estimation, the North America region dominated the Wi-Fi Analytics Market with almost US$ 2.2 billion in revenue in 2019. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow remarkably with a CAGR of 32.2% over the forecast period.

The major players targeting the market includes

Cisco Systems Inc

Zebra Technologies

Ruckus Wireless

Aruba Networks, Inc.

Purple Wi-Fi Ltd

Cloud4wi

Fortinet Inc.

SkyFii Limited

Euclid Analytics

Hughes Network Systems LLC

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Wi-Fi Analytics Market. The leading players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in t the Wi-Fi Analytics Market?

Which factors are influencing the Wi-Fi Analytics Market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Wi-Fi analytics market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Wi-Fi Analytics Market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Wi-Fi analytics market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

