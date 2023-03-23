Wi-Fi as a Service Market Size Set to Skyrocket with a CAGR of 21.5% to Reach $24.53 Billion by 2030 | Explosive Growth, Lucrative Future,Trends, Drivers, and Opportunities Over the Globe Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global Wi-Fi as a service market size was evaluated at $5.32 Billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $24.53 billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 21.5% between 2023 and 2030.



Report Link with All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/wi-fi-as-a-service-market

Wi-Fi as a Service Market: Overview

Wi-Fi as a service is a cost-efficient and scalable enterprise-grade wireless LAN (Local Area Network) service that offers reliable network access to offices and other customers while providing a strong platform for creating an intelligent multichannel for enhancing the end-user experience. Moreover, Wi-Fi as a service is garnering immense popularity across the globe. Wi-Fi as a service is a subscription-based cloud management system comprising end-to-end Wi-Fi solutions, access points, cloud-native management plans, and automated system advancements. Furthermore, Wi-Fi as a service assists various businesses and firms with IT resources in offering swift, reliable, and secured LAN access across a slew of sites.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/wi-fi-as-a-service-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2023 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

214+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes an Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Wi-Fi as a Service Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global Wi-Fi as a service market is projected to expand annually at the annual growth rate of around 21.5% over the forecast timespan (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global Wi-Fi as a service market was evaluated at nearly $5.32 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $24.53 billion by 2030

in 2022 and is expected to reach by 2030 The global market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period escalating demand for remote troubleshooting, central network management, low capital spending, and high-speed & extensive network coverage

Based on the solution, the WLAN controllers segment registered the highest CAGR over the forecast period

In terms of services, the managed services segment is predicted to account for a major share of the global market during the analysis timeframe.

On basis of location type, the indoor segment is predicted to account for a major share of the global market during the analysis timeframe.

In terms of organization size, the small & medium-sized segment is predicted to record the fastest CAGR during the analysis timeframe.

Based on vertical, the BFSI segment is predicted to dominate the global market surge during the assessment timeframe.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific Wi-Fi as a service market is projected to contribute majorly towards the global market share over the assessment period.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Wi-Fi As A Service Market By Solution (Access Points and WLAN Controllers), By Services (Professional Services and Managed Services), By Location Type (Indoor and Outdoor), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), By Vertical (Education, Manufacturing, Retail, BFSI, Travel & Hospitality, Government & Public Sector, Healthcare & Lifesciences, and Transportation & Logistics), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Wi-Fi as a Service Market: Growth Drivers

Growing need for remote trouble-shooting and less capital expenditure to spur global market expansion over 2023-2030

Escalating demand for remote troubleshooting, central network management, low capital spending, and high-speed & extensive network coverage to drive the growth of the global Wi-Fi as a service market. In addition to this, large-scale penetration of Wi-Fi as a service in small & medium-scale firms will prop up the global market demand. Favorable features of Wi-Fi as a service including its send-to-end visibility have contributed immensely towards the growth of the market across the globe.

The growing use of smart devices and internet penetration in emerging economies, as well as developed countries, has increased exponentially and this has created huge growth potential for the Wi-Fi as a service market globally. Moreover, smartphone internet subscribers are projected to increase notably in the coming years. Citing an instance, in 2021, the number of smartphone internet subscribers reached nearly 5 million across the globe.

Wi-Fi As A Service Market: Hindrances

Failure of efficient cloud connection & concerns pertaining to data security breaches hinder the global industry growth

Failure of effective cloud connectivity along with data security concerns can impede the expansion of the global Wi-Fi as a service industry.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/wi-fi-as-a-service-market

Wi-Fi As A Service Market: Opportunities

Surging demand for smartphones and demand for Wi-Fi across small firms opens new growth opportunities for the global market

Acceptance of BYOD and the rise in the use of smartphones at the workplace are likely to help the global market explore new facades of growth in the years ahead. Furthermore, Wi-Fi as a service is used by small organizations and offices owing to its ability to be controlled by network operating centers for delivering reliable and fast network access. This, in turn, will open new avenues of growth for the global market.

Report On LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/global-wi-fi-service-market-size-share-growth-report-2023-shrinath/

Wi-Fi As A Service Market: Challenges

Slow data backups and restores can pose a huge challenge to the growth of the global Wi-Fi as a service industry.

Wi-Fi As A Service Market: Segmentation

The global Wi-Fi as a service market is sectored into solutions, services, location type, organization size, vertical, and region.

In terms of services, the global Wi-Fi as a service market is divided into professional services and managed services segments. Apparently, the managed services segment is set to dominate the segmental growth during the forecast timeline. The segmental surge can be credited to vendors remotely handling the IT infrastructure of clients and their systems which provide backup recovery of business data. Moreover, managed service providers who are also referred to as third-party IT service providers provide supplementary services for cloud analysis.

Based on the solution, the global Wi-Fi as a service industry is bifurcated into access points and WLAN controller segments. Furthermore, the WLAN controllers segment is set to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the analysis period can be due to the ability of WLAN controllers in helping the network handle work and smooth conduction of operations. Moreover, WLAN controllers also help in reducing the operating costs of networks and provide centralized management of wireless networks.

On basis of location type, the Wi-Fi as a service market across the globe is sectored into indoor and outdoor location types. The indoor segment, which accounted for nearly 80% share of the global market revenue in 2021, is projected to dominate the global market revenue share even in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, the segment is also predicted to record the highest CAGR of more than 22.1% over the forecast timeline. The segmental expansion over 2023-2030 can be attributed to benefits such as growing network capacity, low latency, device density, and high speed. An increase in the use of Wi-Fi as a service by small and medium-sized firms in the e-commerce, retail, BFSI, and healthcare sectors will propel the segmental surge.

Based on the organization size, the Wi-Fi as a service industry globally is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. Furthermore, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is set to record the fastest CAGR of about 22.8% over the anticipated timeframe. The segmental growth over the forecast period can be due to an increase in penetration of Wi-Fi managed solutions in small & medium-sized enterprises owing to their cost-efficacy and short life cycle.

In terms of vertical, the global Wi-Fi as a service market is divided into education, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, retail, government & public sector, BFSI, travel & hospitality, and transportation & logistics segments. Furthermore, the BFSI segment, which accounted for the highest share of the global market revenue in 2021, is set to dominate the global market revenue share even during the coming years. The segment is also set to record the fastest CAGR of about 19.2% over the assessment period owing to a surge in digital payment transactions and surging use of Wi-Fi as a service in the BFSI sector.

Get More Insight before [email protected]: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/cyber-physical-systems-market

List of Key Players in Wi-Fi as a Service Market:

D-Link Corporation

LANCOM Systems

Cucumber Tony

Viasat Inc

Cisco Systems

Ubiquiti

Singtel

Dell Technologies

iPass

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Rogers Communications

Aruba

Commscope

TP-Link

Telstra Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc

Fortinet

Extreme Networks

Arista Networks Inc.

Cambium Networks

Ruckus Networks

Redway Networks

Edgecore

Ruiijie Networks

Superloop.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Wi-Fi as a Service Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Wi-Fi as a Service Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Wi-Fi as a Service Market Industry?

What segments does the Wi-Fi as a Service Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Wi-Fi as a Service Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 5.32 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 24.53 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 21.5 % 2023-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2022 Forecast Years 2023 – 2030 Segments Covered By Solution, By Service, By Vertical, By Organization Size, By Location Type, And By Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered LANCOM Systems, Viasat Inc, Cisco Systems, Singtel, Dell Technologies, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Rogers Communications, Aruba, Commscope, TP-Link, Fortinet, Extreme Networks, Arista Networks Inc., Cambium Networks, Ruckus Networks, D-Link Corporation, Juniper Networks Inc, Redway Networks, Edgecore, Telstra Corporation, Ruiijie Networks, iPass, Ubiquiti, Cucumber Tony, and Superloop. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1238

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/wi-fi-as-a-service-market

Recent Developments

In February 2023 , Nokia introduced the first Wi-Fi 6E gateway referred to as Beacon 10 which provides Wi-Fi throughout nearly 10 Gbps. The move will augment the scope of growth of the Wi-Fi as a service industry in the coming years.

Nokia introduced the first Wi-Fi 6E gateway referred to as Beacon 10 which provides Wi-Fi throughout nearly 10 Gbps. The move will augment the scope of growth of the Wi-Fi as a service industry in the coming years. In October 2022 , HFCL Limited, a key high-tech firm, and integrated next-gen communication solution provider joined hands with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., for launching open-source Wi-Fi 7 access points, a first of its kind across the world. The new Wi-Fi system will help in delivering extremely high throughput, real-time applications support, enhanced interference mitigation, and improved spectral efficacy. The move will aid the new 5G rollout in India along with benefitting video-based applications, AV, XR, VR, IoT & IIoT applications like remotely controlled industrial automation activities and surveillance. This will result in a surge in remote working & a number of remote offices, and online video conferencing, and enable real-time interactions.

HFCL Limited, a key high-tech firm, and integrated next-gen communication solution provider joined hands with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., for launching open-source Wi-Fi 7 access points, a first of its kind across the world. The new Wi-Fi system will help in delivering extremely high throughput, real-time applications support, enhanced interference mitigation, and improved spectral efficacy. The move will aid the new 5G rollout in along with benefitting video-based applications, AV, XR, VR, IoT & IIoT applications like remotely controlled industrial automation activities and surveillance. This will result in a surge in remote working & a number of remote offices, and online video conferencing, and enable real-time interactions. In June 2022 , Enea launched the world's first Wi-Fi Software as a Service management solution for communication service providers. It offers B2B customer self-management and ensures accurate handling of the personal data of end-users. Moreover, it will help communication service providers introduce & monetize Wi-Fi solutions along with enriching the subscriber experience. The move will contribute substantially toward the global Wi-Fi as a service market growth.

Wi-Fi As A Service Market: Regional Insights

Wi-Fi as a service market in the Asia-Pacific to witness a mammoth expansion over 2023- 2030

The Asia-Pacific region, which contributed nearly 38% of the overall Wi-Fi as a service market share in 2021, is set to maintain its regional market domination even over the coming years. The growth of the regional market in forthcoming years can be due to the rise in the use of the internet and smartphones in the countries such as India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia, and China. An increase in the number of internet subscribers in the sub-continent will also further contribute towards the growth of the market in the region.

Furthermore, the North American Wi-Fi as a service industry is projected to record the highest CAGR of 22% over the forecasting timeframe. The regional market growth over 2023-2030 can be owing to the presence of giant players such as Jupiner Networks Inc, Commscope, Cisco Systems, and Aruba in the countries such as the U.S.

Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market is segmented as follows:

Wi-Fi as a Service Market: By Component Outlook (2023-2030)

Cyber-Physical System Software

Cyber-Physical System Hardware

Cyber-Physical System Services

Wi-Fi as a Service Market: By Vertical Outlook (2023-2030)

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

Others

Wi-Fi as a Service Market: By Region Outlook (2023-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Heat Transfer Paper Market : The global heat transfer paper market size was worth around USD 579.68 Million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 805.62 Million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 4.20% between 2023 and 2030.

The global heat transfer paper market size was worth around in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 4.20% between 2023 and 2030. Pension Fund Management Software Market : The global pension fund management software market size was evaluated at $6.5 Billion in 2022 and is slated to hit $11.9 Billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 6.1% between 2023 and 2030.

The global pension fund management software market size was evaluated at in 2022 and is slated to hit by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 6.1% between 2023 and 2030. Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market : The global natural language processing (NLP) market size was worth around USD 13.9 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 44.79 Billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 22.96% between 2022 and 2030.

The global natural language processing (NLP) market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 22.96% between 2022 and 2030. Cloud-native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) Market : The global cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) market size was evaluated at $5.9 Billion in 2021 and is slated to hit $23.1 Billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 20% between 2022 and 2030.

The global cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) market size was evaluated at in 2021 and is slated to hit by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 20% between 2022 and 2030. Project Management Software Market: The global project management software market size was evaluated at $6.1 Billion in 2021 and is slated to hit $15.08 Billion by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 10.68% between 2022 and 2030.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Technology & Media Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +1 (844) 845-5245

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +1 (855) 465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research