Wi-Fi Chipset Market size to grow by USD 7.01 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Increasing digitalization of businesses, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wi-Fi chipset market by type (dual-band, tri-band, and single-band), application (consumer devices, smart home devices, gaming devices, drones, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been added to Technavio offering. The potential growth difference for the Wi-Fi chipset market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 7.01 billion. The market is experiencing robust growth driven by global Internet penetration expansion. With approximately 66% of the world's population, around 5.3 billion individuals, using the Internet as reported by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in 2022, demand for Wi-Fi-enabled devices and infrastructure is soaring. This surge in Internet adoption fuels the necessity for advanced Wi-Fi technologies like Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, and Wi-Fi 7 chipsets. Moreover, increased Internet accessibility is spurring demand for electronic devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, positively influencing market growth. These trends are anticipated to sustain market momentum throughout the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wi-Fi Chipset Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 180 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,019.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.72 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany

The growing miniaturization of electronic devices is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Segment Analysis

The dual-band segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. By supporting two frequency bands, 2.4 and 5 GHz, this segment is playing an important role in modern wireless communication. In comparison to singleband circuits, dual-band chips are gaining popularity with a variety of devices that use Wi-Fi because of their various advantages. Furthermore, their ability to provide more flexibility and improve their performance in a variety of networking settings is the principal feature of Dual Band Chipsets. Broadcom, one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers, offers dual-band WiFI chipsets for various applications such as home networking equipment and mobile phones. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. the presence of several prominent manufacturers in the region is a key factor driving the growth.

Key Companies

ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Espressif Systems Shanghai Co. Ltd., GCT Semiconductor Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., Marvell Technology Inc., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., PERASO INC., Qualcomm Inc., Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skyworks Solutions Inc., Sony Group Corp., and Texas Instruments Inc.

Analyst Review

The Wi-Fi chipset market is a dynamic landscape fueled by the ever-growing demand for wireless devices and Wi-Fi connections across various sectors. As data consumption continues to soar due to the popularity of online gaming, streaming services, and other bandwidth-intensive activities, the need for robust Wi-Fi standards and high data rates becomes imperative.

In the realm of IoT devices, including wearables and industrial IoT applications, the reliance on Wi-Fi connectivity underscores the importance of capacity and performance. This extends to the domain of Smart Homes and Cities, where wirelessly connected smart home and smart city solutions rely heavily on efficient Wi-Fi networks.

The Business Wi-Fi Network sector demands enterprise-grade Wi-Fi chipsets that can support high data rates, accommodate large device counts, and incorporate robust security features to safeguard sensitive information.

Moreover, the Telecommunication Infrastructure heavily relies on public Wi-Fi networks and hotspots to provide ubiquitous connectivity. However, challenges such as interference and security vulnerabilities persist, necessitating continuous innovation in chipset design and cybersecurity protocols.

Remote Work trends further underscore the importance of home Wi-Fi networks in facilitating remote and flexible work arrangements, highlighting the critical role of wireless security features and protocols.

In the face of Wi-Fi Chipset Market Restraints, including Regulatory Difficulties, Interference, Technology Obsolescence, and Competition, chipset manufacturers must navigate a complex landscape to ensure innovation, power efficiency, and data privacy.

Moreover, with the emergence of Enterprise Applications and Emerging Applications such as AR/VR devices, automotive connectivity, and wearables, there's a growing demand for Wi-Fi chipsets that offer high speed, low latency, and improved efficiency while remaining budget-friendly.

In conclusion, the Wi-Fi Chipset Market is poised for growth, driven by the proliferation of Consumer Electronics like smart TVs, Networking Devices such as Wi-Fi routers and access points, and the expanding usage in Enterprise and Emerging Applications. As technology advances, the demand for Wi-Fi chipsets capable of delivering even faster speeds, improved multi-user performance, and enhanced security will only intensify, shaping the future of wireless connectivity.

Market Overview

The Wi-Fi chipset market continues to expand rapidly, driven by the proliferation of wireless devices and the ever-increasing demand for seamless Wi-Fi connections. As data consumption skyrockets due to online gaming and streaming services, there's a pressing need for bandwidth-intensive activities optimization. Moreover, the rise of IoT devices and wearables underscores the necessity for efficient Wi-Fi standards to support diverse connectivity needs. Notably, industrial IoT applications rely heavily on robust Wi-Fi connectivity for real-time monitoring and control. Chipset innovations are crucial for meeting these demands, ensuring reliable performance across various scenarios, from home networks to industrial settings. The evolution of the Wi-Fi chipset market is pivotal in enabling seamless connectivity in an increasingly interconnected world.

