Wi-Fi NOW: The World's Wi-Fi leaders Converge on California This May

"Wi-Fi technology is more popular than ever with more than 8 billion Wi-Fi devices in operation today. Last year, the Wi-Fi industry added US$500 billion in GDP to the US economy alone. The future is looking even brighter with a new and much-improved Wi-Fi standard in the pipeline plus continued tremendous innovation in Wi-Fi, for example with AI and the use of millimeter wave bands," says Claus Hetting, CEO & Chairman of Wi-Fi NOW.

The three-day event will showcase the work of more than fifty leading Wi-Fi technology vendors, Internet giants, and service providers including Google, Facebook, Intel, Qualcomm, Comcast, Viasat, Arris, Ruckus Wireless, Cambium Networks, Mojo, Quantenna, and many others. The event will also highlight some of the industry's most promising startups including for example Mist Systems.

"Access to Wi-Fi services is today a basic human need on par with food, water, and electricity. And the importance of Wi-Fi to businesses large and small continues to rise. Fortunately, Wi-Fi is today home to some of the tech industry's hottest startups, so there is no shortage of innovation to meet growing connectivity needs and plenty of new, profitable use cases," says Claus Hetting.

A significant part of the event's agenda will focus on the soon to be released new Wi-Fi standard called 802.11ax. The new standard is expected to be a big boost to Wi-Fi speed and especially Wi-Fi quality everywhere. The event will also feature expert commentary on the use of Wi-Fi technology by ISPs, cities, and public venues of all kinds, and zoom in on the prospect of making more radio frequencies available for Wi-Fi operation.

"Spectrum - meaning new frequency bands for Wi-Fi operation - is the oxygen of the Wi-Fi ecosystem and consumer connectivity everywhere. Fortunately, the FCC has begun looking at the 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi. Allocating a portion of this band for Wi-Fi would be a windfall for the industry and huge boost for low-cost wireless connectivity across America," says Claus Hetting.

The event will be held at the Pullman San Francisco Bay Hotel in Redwood City, California, May 15-17. For more, see http://www.wifinowevents.com/usa.

