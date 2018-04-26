wi-Q Technologies Adds Support for Global Bitcoin Payment Provider, BitPay

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683047/Wi_Q_Device.jpg )

wi-Q is the web-based integrated mobile ordering solution developed for F&B outlets, whilst Mi-Room delivers solutions for the full spectrum of hotel guest services including in-room ordering, booking spa treatments, guest loyalty and even housekeeping requests. In addition to cash, debit or credit card, PayPal and charge to room, venues with wi-Q or Mi-Room can now allow their customers or guests to pay from their own device with Bitcoin via BitPay.

In the last year alone, wi-Q Technologies has won numerous industry awards, delivered integrations and partnerships with the world's leading hospitality technology providers including Oracle Hospitality, Aircharge and Epson. The company's user-centric technology has already been successfully implemented in venues and hotel groups across the world.

BitPay is the world's leading bitcoin payment provider, covering financial services, e-wallets, software, gaming and now, hospitality. BitPay processed over $1B USD worth of transactions in 2017.

Graham Cornhill, Co-Founder and Managing Director of wi-Q Technologies said, "The vision behind wi-Q and Mi-Room was to make the mobile ordering process fast, simple and seamless. Choice is equally important in a global market where users don't want to be forced into downloading, updating and storing multiple apps. With wi-Q, customers can instantly choose their language, filter products depending personal preferences and choose how they pay. Our solutions support PayPal, Credit / Debit Card, Tola Mobile, Apple Pay, Cash, Charge-To-Room - and now BitPay. It is quite possible that one day, a cryptocurrency, or more likely, several cryptocurrencies will be widely adopted for mobile ordering and as an innovator in digital guest engagement, it is a future trend we are keen to explore."

Sonny Singh, Chief Commercial Officer at BitPay said, "Bitcoin is the ideal payment method for mobile service applications and with BitPay, wi-Q Technologies can accept bitcoin for hospitality services quickly and easily from anywhere in the world."

About wi-Q Technologies

A leading F&B Oracle Gold Partner, wi-Q Technologies is a revolutionary software company founded by a stakeholder group who recognised a gap in the market to help customers and guests with their purchases by placing ordering and payment capability in their hands. The resulting web-based software, wi-Q for F&B outlets and Mi-Room for hotel guest services, is live in a variety of hospitality venues around the world.

With wi-Q or Mi-Room, the venue's mobile ordering menu can be accessed in seconds by customers or guests using their own internet-enabled devices (including phones, tablets and laptops) via 3/4G connection or Wi-Fi without having to download an app. The user can select from the easy to update menu, place their order, make further purchases (think dessert or second cup of coffee), request a bill or pay for their order, exactly when they want to - all in a language of their choice.





