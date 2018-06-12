Wibbitz Honored as Best Leadership and Management Team in 2018

"Continuing a company's fast growth while maintaining a culture of agility, transparency, and innovation is undoubtedly a team effort, and it could never be achieved without team leaders who set themselves as an example to motivate, inspire, and encourage the team's daily work," said Zohar Dayan, CEO and Co-founder at Wibbitz. "Our leadership and management teams are truly the cornerstones of the successes we have been able to achieve in our journey thus far. I'm very proud and confident that with their dedication and hard work, Wibbitz will be able to empower more professionals by providing a supportive and inspiring place for them to develop in their careers as we continue to grow our teams."

"Effective leadership is one of the main drivers for a company's long-term success and Wibbitz has clearly cultivated a positive and inclusive workplace environment," said Jason Nazar, CEO of Comparably. "The organization's leadership and management teams, led by CEO Zohar Dayan, have set a great example of motivating all their employees to have a real impact on the company's overall growth. We hope to see more companies follow their lead."

In addition to the recognition of Wibbitz leadership and management teams, the company has also been ranked in Comparably's top five percent of similar sized companies (51-200 employees) for employee happiness, office culture, retention, work culture, and compensation. In 2018, the company was named among the Top 50 Most Promising Israeli Startups by Calcalist, and the Wibbitz video creation platform was awarded with the Global Biggies Awards, Excellence in Use of Artificial Intelligence.

Founded in 2011, Wibbitz now has offices in New York City, Tel Aviv, and Paris and is quickly growing its teams across each region with plans to open additional offices this year. Visit the Wibbitz website for open career opportunities: https://www.wibbitz.com/jobs/.

About Wibbitz

Wibbitz is an automated video creation platform that empowers professional storytellers to tell great stories. The platform leverages patented AI technology to simplify the experience of video storytelling, helping content creators quickly produce beautiful video for every platform and channel. Creators have access to personalized video templates, intuitive editing tools, a team of in-house experts, and millions of licensed photos, videos, and soundtracks to ensure that each video captures their unique brand voice. Wibbitz supports video creation for over 400 partners, including Bloomberg, CBSi, Reuters, The Vitamin Shoppe, and TripAdvisor. Wibbitz was founded in 2011 and has offices in New York City, Tel Aviv, and Paris. For more information visit www.wibbitz.com and follow @wibbitz.

