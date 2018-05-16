Wibbitz Opens Platform to Brands; AI-Powered Video Creation Company Announces New Capabilities to Save Marketers and Agencies Time and Costs

Today's marketers recognize video as an essential part of their strategy, but are limited by high production costs and long turnaround times. Wibbitz's patented AI technology reduces video creation time by up to 90 percent, and simplifies production to ensure professional quality content without needing professional video editing experience. The platform enables marketing teams to develop a truly impactful video strategy by reducing costs for creation that can be reallocated to distribution, A/B testing, and scaling videos optimized for each channel. Brands become more agile and versatile storytellers with the ability to easily produce beautiful video in minutes.

To meet the unique needs of brand marketers and agencies, Wibbitz has enhanced its product with new features and capabilities. The Flex Theme introduces additional video editing tools that provide users with a wide range of customizable text and media styling options including:

Variety of font options

Text highlighting and outlining

Background color and box styling

New options for on-screen alignment

Wibbitz is also launching a series of Storyboards, ready-made video templates that guide creators to produce marketing videos for blogs, bios, quote highlights, event promotion, product announcements, customer testimonials, and more. Storyboards are designed to work similarly to Wibbitz's popular Top Story videos for publishers, providing a well-crafted starting point for creators to instantly personalize.

"Today, visual storytelling is essential for brands' marketing strategies, and although video is a key component it traditionally has been a huge challenge due to the dependence on outsourcing in order to ensure quality," said Zohar Dayan, CEO and Co-Founder, Wibbitz. "Content creators share a collective vision to tell their stories in a way that impacts and connects with their audience. We're excited to serve a new market with our proven AI-powered video creation platform. Publishers have long seen the benefits of this new method of storytelling, and we know brands will similarly benefit from easy, cost-effective, beautiful video creation."

Wibbitz partners with the world's best media providers so that each video created in the platform is rich in visuals. Newly added partners, Storyblocks and Unsplash, were chosen specifically because of their premium and expansive collections that are ideally suited for brand storytelling, providing more creative options in the platform for video footage, images, and gifs.

Find out more about Wibbitz's customization options here.

About Wibbitz

Wibbitz is an automated video creation platform that empowers professional storytellers to tell great stories. The platform leverages patented AI technology to simplify the experience of video storytelling, helping content creators quickly produce beautiful video for every platform and channel. Creators have access to personalized video templates, intuitive editing tools, a team of in-house experts, and millions of licensed photos, videos, and soundtracks to ensure that each video captures their unique brand voice. Wibbitz supports video creation for over 400 publishers and brands, including Bloomberg, A&E, Reuters, Forbes, CBSi, and The Weather Channel Television Network. Wibbitz was founded in 2011 and has offices in New York City, Tel Aviv, and Paris. For more information visit www.wibbitz.com and follow @wibbitz

Media Contact:

Hilary Kay

Wibbitz

press@wibbitz.com

925-518-9297

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wibbitz-opens-platform-to-brands-ai-powered-video-creation-company-announces-new-capabilities-to-save-marketers-and-agencies-time-and-costs-300649208.html

SOURCE Wibbitz

Related Links

http://www.wibbitz.com

