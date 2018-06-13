Wibbitz Releases New Research on Marketers Content Strategies for Video, Revealing Opportunities to Improve Performance by Optimizing Budgets and Operations

The study revealed the primary purposes behind online video as well as the volume, means, and costs associated with content marketing strategies:

Among marketers currently using video, increasing overall brand exposure and boosting awareness of products and services were the primary purposes stated.

75 percent of marketers produce fewer than 31 videos a month, with 50 percent leveraging in-house video teams to do so.

37 percent of respondents use online video creation tools and 33 percent use video editing software in their process.

21 percent of businesses that leverage online video creation tools publish over 63 videos a month, which is 22 percent higher than businesses that use video editing software such as Adobe Premiere Pro and Apple Final Cut.

"Content marketing is one of the most impactful ways to connect with audiences and, by incorporating online video, marketers are able to tell their story through the medium and channels that resonate best with today's consumers," said Zohar Dayan, CEO and Co-Founder at Wibbitz. "The results of our study underscore the need for marketers to evaluate how they spend their limited time and resources, and seek out tools that power beautiful, but efficient, video creation. At Wibbitz we've witnessed the positive impact that efficient video processes and tools make on our partners' customer acquisition and engagement."

The research also covers the types of videos produced, how they're distributed, and performance on various social platforms:

61 percent of respondents most frequently produce short form videos.

65 percent of marketers distribute video through organic social channels, 39 percent invest in paid video platforms, and 39 percent promote video on both organic and paid platforms.

46 percent cited lack of budget as the top challenge that prohibits paid online video promotion.

43 percent of marketers pay to promote video content on social media, with Facebook ranking as the most common platform (66 percent), followed by YouTube (43 percent) and Instagram (36 percent).

Facebook was ranked the most effective for distributing video content among all social video platforms, followed by Instagram and LinkedIn.

More than 40 percent of respondents felt that video views are the most important KPI for measuring video content marketing success.

About Wibbitz

Wibbitz is an automated video creation platform that empowers professional storytellers to tell great stories. The platform leverages patented AI technology to simplify the experience of video storytelling, helping content creators quickly produce beautiful video for every platform and channel. Creators have access to personalized video templates, intuitive editing tools, a team of in-house experts, and millions of licensed photos, videos, and soundtracks to ensure that each video captures their unique brand voice. Wibbitz supports video creation for over 400 partners, including The Vitamin Shoppe, TripAdvisor, Bloomberg, and CBSi. Wibbitz was founded in 2011 and has offices in New York City, Tel Aviv, and Paris. For more information visit www.wibbitz.com and follow @wibbitz

