WIC briefs media on Digital Silk Road Development Forum

Ren Xianliang, secretary-general of the WIC; Sun Daguang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Shaanxi Provincial Committee; and Yao Lijun, a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Xi'an Municipal Committee, attended the press conference and took media questions.

Ren said that Xi'an is the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, which also serves as an important node connecting the East and the West.

The China (Shaanxi) Pilot Free Trade Zone has seen trade partners from more than 200 countries and regions around the world, and has become an important hub for cross-border e-commerce, he noted.

Choosing Xi'an as the hosting city for the forum, the WIC aims to carry forward the Silk Road spirit characterized by peace and cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, as well as mutual learning and benefit, and jointly create a better future, according to Ren.

Sun, also head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Shaanxi Provincial Committee, said that Shaanxi is a major province for the development of science and education, the manufacturing industry as well as culture, with huge potential for innovation and talent cultivation, making it a favorable venue for developing the digital Silk Road with sound foundation and advantages. As the starting point of the ancient Silk Road and an important portal for advancing the westward development of China, Shaanxi will leverage its advantages through this forum to drive digital economic development, join hands with countries along the Belt and Road to develop new quality productive forces, and make the province a vibrant platform for common development.

Yao, also head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Xi'an Municipal Committee, said that Xi'an has fully launched the preparatory work for this forum, and will take it as an opportunity to deepen exchanges and cooperation, expand the city's circle of friends and drive new momentum to accelerate digital industrialization and industrial digitalization, so as to jointly promote the prosperous development of the digital Silk Road.

The WIC Digital Silk Road Development Forum, to be hosted by the WIC and organized by the People's Government of Shaanxi Province, is the first thematic event of the WIC with a focus on digital Silk Road. Themed on "Connectivity and Shared Prosperity", the forum will hold extensive discussions on the following three topics: "Digital Connectivity and Cooperation in Building the Silk Road", "Silk Road E-commerce International Cooperation", and "Digital Villages and Sustainable Development".

It will serve as an international communication platform for countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative to improve infrastructure, develop the digital economy, and bridge the digital divide.

As international, professional and representative as other WIC events, the forum will focus on digital infrastructure and capacity building, digital cultural exchanges, cooperation in cross-border e-commerce, digital technology empowering agricultural production, and improving rural governance, and invite high-level representatives from international organizations, governments, major enterprises and industry associations, as well as experts and scholars for discussions.

Confirmed participants include high-level representatives from international organizations such as the GSMA, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as those from WIC members including the Micron Technology, Qualcomm, Intel, Nokia, SAP, the ZTE Corporation, Pinduoduo, Alibaba Group, Pingan Group, and Lenovo.

In addition to the WIC Member Representative Symposium, the forum will also feature the launch of the WIC digital institute project and the digital Silk Road cross-border e-commerce seminar, in order to integrate high-standard resources to cultivate digital talents.

The WIC Working Group on Cross-Border E-commerce will also hold a symposium to evaluate cross-border e-commerce competitiveness and unveil the report of practice cases, so as to share the practical experience for the innovative development of the industry and overseas promotion of related brands.

