WIC holds forum on computing power network during MWC 2024 in Barcelona

The World Internet Conference (WIC) held a forum on Feb 27 themed on "Computing Power Network: Smarter Network for a Smarter World" during the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024 in Spain.

Zhuang Rongwen, chair of the WIC, makes a speech at the forum on Feb 27. [Photo/wicinternet.org]

Zhuang Rongwen, chair of the WIC, made a speech at the forum, which was presided over by Ren Xianliang, secretary-general of the WIC.

Zhuang said that the global economic and social digital transformation is accelerating, with increasing demand for computing power driven by new technologies and applications such as 5G, big data, and artificial intelligence, and the supportive role of computing power in economic and social development is becoming increasingly prominent.

Zhuang, also minister of Cyberspace Administration of China, stressed the need to promote the building of a computing power network to empower the digital transformation of various industries and fields in the face of new opportunities brought about by the development of computing power.

We should build an intelligent and efficient, inclusive and convenient, green and low-carbon, secure and stable, and mutually beneficial computing power network to strengthen the computing power foundation that supports the digital transformation of the economy and society, Zhuang added.

John Hoffman, CEO of GSMA Ltd., and Zhao Houlin, former secretary-general of International Telecommunication Union, also attended and addressed the forum.

Mohamed Ben Amor, director general of Arab ICT Organization; Ke Ruiwen, chairman of China Telecom Corporation Ltd.; Li Zixue, chairman of ZTE Corporation; Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron Technology; Liu Jun, executive vice president of Lenovo; Sunil Patil, vice pesident of Product Management of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and high-level representatives from other tech corporations and organizations including the Intel and Ericsson, spoke at the forum, with nearly 200 guests from around the world in attendance.

They expressed their hope that the WIC will play a greater role in such areas as computing power network, providing a platform for all parties to jointly promote the building and implementation of computing power network, accelerating digital transformation, and enabling digital technology to better benefit humanity.

The WIC said that it will continue to leverage its role as a global platform for exchange and cooperation in cyberspace, build consensus on governance and development in the digital field, and promote the building of a community with a shared future in cyberspace.

