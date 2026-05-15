WICE and Central African Forests Commission Sign MOU to Develop Congo Basin Forest Finance Facility

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Institute for Conservation and Environment (WICE) and the Central African Forests Commission (COMIFAC), the intergovernmental body coordinating forest policy across Central Africa, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly develop the Congo Basin Forest Finance Facility.

Through the Facility, WICE and COMIFAC aim to build investable pipelines of nature-based forest opportunities, reduce real and perceived investment risk, and mobilize private capital to support sustainable forest economies across COMIFAC member states.

The Congo Basin

Under the MOU, WICE and COMIFAC have established a collaborative framework to design a blended finance platform focused on sustainable forestry, carbon finance, biodiversity, and nature-based solutions. WICE will provide technical leadership across these areas, while COMIFAC provides political leadership, ensures regional ownership, and coordinates engagement with member states.

"The Congo Basin is one of the most important natural assets on the planet, yet it remains underfinanced," said Emily Weeks, Co-founder and CEO of WICE. "This Facility is designed to bridge that gap by building credible, investment-ready opportunities that protect forests, support communities, and unlock long-term capital at scale."

Spanning approximately 3.7 million square kilometers, the Congo Basin stores an estimated 65 gigatons of carbon and supports the livelihoods of more than 100 million people, including Indigenous communities whose futures depend directly on forest health.

Despite its global importance, the region faces structural barriers to investment, including tenure complexity, perceived political risk, limited infrastructure, and a lack of investment-ready project pipelines. These challenges have historically constrained capital flows at the scale required. The Facility is designed to address these constraints by aligning policy, project development, and investment structures. It will operate through a three-window blended finance model focused on enabling environments, project preparation, and large-scale capital deployment. Initial focus areas include sustainable forestry, reforestation, and community-based forest enterprises.

"This partnership reflects the region's commitment to leading its own sustainable development pathway," said Hervé Martial Maidou, Executive Secretary of COMIFAC. "By aligning policy, investment, and local priorities, the Facility will strengthen forest economies while preserving the ecosystems that millions depend on."

WICE and COMIFAC will advance the Facility through a phased development approach, beginning with a USD $2 million structuring round and the establishment of governance safeguards across environmental, social, and economic standards.

About WICE

The World Institute for Conservation and Environment (WICE) is a global, women-owned network of development professionals dedicated to advancing health and sustainable agri-food systems, food security, social impact, and environmental stewardship. Founded in 1989, WICE works across climate resilience, food systems, and conservation to move projects from policy and technical assistance to bankable opportunities. For more information, visit www.wice.org .

About COMIFAC

The Central African Forests Commission (COMIFAC) is the intergovernmental body responsible for coordinating, harmonizing and monitoring forest and ecosystem management policies across Central Africa. Established in 2005 by the Treaty of Brazzaville, COMIFAC works with governments on 11 countries, civil society, and the private sector to strengthen sustainable forest management and regional cooperation. For more information, visit www.comifac.org .

Press Contacts:

Robert Layng

VP of Global Operations, WICE

[email protected]

Stephanie Gerretsen

VP of External Communications and Global Engagement, WICE

703-540-9144

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Chouaibou Nchoutpouen

Deputy Executive Secretary and Technical Coordinator, COMIFAC

[email protected]

Valerie Tchuante Tite

Monitoring and Evaluation Expert, COMIFAC

[email protected]

SOURCE WICE