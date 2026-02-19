Wichita Lands Trua Senior Living Locators Franchise

Trua SLL of Wichita Set To Help Seniors Find Compassionate Care

WICHITA, Kan., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trua, a franchise that helps families find ideal senior living options for their loved ones, has launched in Wichita, Kansas. The brand recently welcomed new franchise owner Paul Morton.

"My journey into senior living is rooted in a lifelong commitment to helping people through meaningful transitions," said Morton. "Over the years, I've personally walked alongside loved ones as they navigated changes in their living situations. These experiences were often filled with stress, uncertainty, and emotional weight. I saw firsthand how overwhelming these moments can be for families, and it inspired me to bring my 'people-first' philosophy into the senior living space. With Trua, my goal is to take that burden off families' shoulders so they can focus on supporting their loved ones, knowing they have a trusted advisor who understands what they're going through."

Paul's goal is to become a trusted senior living resource throughout Wichita and the surrounding communities by building strong relationships with local senior organizations and care partners. By understanding the unique offerings of each senior living community, he helps guide families toward the options that best fit their loved ones' needs with compassion, professionalism, and financial awareness.

Founded in 2019, Trua Senior Living Locators provides personalized guidance to help families navigate senior living options. The Cincinnati-based operation combines a blend of proprietary software, vetting protocols and skillsets to identify senior living options that best match their clients' personal wishes.

Paul brings over 35 years of experience in technology solutions, where he helped organizations identify needs and implement customized strategies to support long-term success. Today, he applies that same problem-solving mindset to serving seniors and their families across Wichita and the surrounding areas, walking alongside them through every step of the decision-making process.

"I'm committed to serving families with compassion, honesty, and genuine care," said Morton. "I want families to feel supported and confident as they navigate important senior living decisions, allowing them the peace of mind to be present for their loved ones."

Families and professionals looking for senior care for their loved ones or patients can learn more information by visiting https://truacares.com/trua-of-wichita/ or call 1-316-297-6045.

SOURCE Trua Senior Living Locators of Wichita