Wichita Laser Clinic Delivers Pain-Free Laser Hair Removal featuring the Astanza ReSmooth Diode Laser in Wichita, Kansas

WICHITA, Kan., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wichita's leading medical spa provider, Wichita Laser Clinic, has expanded their list of services with the addition of the Astanza ReSmooth diode laser. In addition to laser tattoo removal and toenail fungus removal, Wichita Laser Clinic now delivers fast and effective laser hair removal. The growing laser clinic is widely known for using cutting-edge technology, safe skin protocols, and delivering unparalleled results.

"We've been wanting to expand for a while now and knew hair removal was the way to go," said Stephanie Russell, owner. "Everyone has hair they wish they could remove. For men, it's back, chest, and arm hair. For women, it's leg, underarm, and bikini hair. This procedure speaks to all audiences and offers a fast, permanent solution to a problem that people spend hundreds on yearly to maintain in the first place. With the Astanza ReSmooth, Wichita Laser Clinic can remove unwanted hair once and for all with just a few pain-free treatments."

The Astanza ReSmooth diode laser delivers fast hair removal treatments for all patient skin and hair types. The ReSmooth uses 810 nm and 940 nm wavelengths to safely treat every combination of skin and hair, even newly tanned skin. Best of all, treatments with the ReSmooth are faster than ever thanks to its industry-leading spot size at 9.1cm². The ReSmooth can treat large areas like the back and full legs in as little as five to ten minutes. The ReSmooth's integrated skin cooling and innovative SmoothPulse mode also delivers painless treatments, making hair removal more comfortable than ever.

"We're so excited to have the ReSmooth represented by such a hard-working team," said Amanda Duran, Astanza Sales Representative. "Wichita Laser Clinic's growth is a testament to their patients' satisfaction and proof that Astanza technology delivers unparalleled results."

Wichita Laser Clinic is currently offering 25% off first hair removal sessions throughout August. In addition, they are offering free tattoo removal sessions all day on August 14 in celebration of National Tattoo Removal Day. All tattoo removal packages will also be 50% off that day only.

About Wichita Laser Clinic

Wichita Laser Clinic is a medical spa that specializes in advanced laser skin treatments. They provide laser hair removal, laser tattoo removal, toenail fungus treatment, skin rejuvenation, pigmented lesion removal, and vascular lesion removal.

Wichita Laser Clinic offers free consultations and hair removal assessments for all patients. For more information, call (316) 888-8295 or visit https://wichitahairremoval.com/. Their clinic is located at 520 S Holland, Suite 403, Wichita, KS 67209.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, DermaBlate, and ReSmooth systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

