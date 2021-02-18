Wichita Police Department Selects Acadis Readiness Suite to Increase Transparency & Efficiencies for Training Programs

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Envisage Technologies, the industry leader in training and compliance solutions built exclusively for first responders, announced that the Wichita Police Department (WPD) in Kansas has selected Envisage's Acadis Readiness Suite to increase efficiencies and transparency for their Academy Training and Field Training Officer Programs.

Historically, WPD relied on time-consuming, manual processes to track their training, certifications, and testing. Officers provided data in a variety of formats (often entered more than once into different systems) employees were losing both productivity and valuable time.

With the Acadis Readiness Suite, department leaders now have immediate access to officers' accurate training records, and the analytics required to make data-driven decisions about the quality and effectiveness of academy-provided training. The software, which centralizes data in one secure, streamlined platform, will also make it much easier to quickly access officers' records when members of the public request training history, which in turn creates more transparency. Time and effort saved by more efficient processes will result in cost savings across the board.

"Our department has wanted to improve and expand our training and compliance technology for years," WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay said. "This software will drastically improve our processes and allow us to ensure our officers are trained according to best standards."

WPD joins the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center and Kansas Highway Patrol as Acadis Readiness Suite users.

About Envisage Technologies

‍Envisage Technologies is the world's leader in software solutions for first responders. Our Acadis Readiness Suite is the only comprehensive solution built exclusively for the exacting needs of public safety leaders, with particular focus on training, compliance, internal affairs case management, professional development, legal defensibility, and public accountability. Our customers include federal agencies, law enforcement organizations, military commands, and many state and local public safety organizations. For more information, please see www.envisagenow.com.

