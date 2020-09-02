Wick and Glow Candle Company Channels the 90's with New Candle Brand

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wick & Glow Candle Company is pleased to announce its official launch with two collections, "Something Like A Love Song" and the "For Your Soul" Fall collection.

Co-created by publicist and R&B lover Brandi Hunter and her partner Xavier Munden, each candle is hand-poured highly fragrant, and named after a classic R&B song that inspired it. With names like "Let's Chill" (White Tea & Ginger), "Feels Good" (Fresh Linen), "Breathe Again" (Cedarwood en Blanc) and more, the custom-blended candles are clean burning and last for hours. Each order comes with a playlist of 90's songs to help create an additional sensory experience.

"Our love for R&B runs deep and so does our love for candles," says Hunter. "The goal is to create candles that make you feel good and mentally take you back in time a bit. We added the playlist to enhance the experience of burning the candle and help our customers create a vibe."

Wick & Glow candles range from $9.50-45.00 and are available on www.wickandglow.com; Wholesale options are available for weddings, parties, retreats, etc,.

For images, click here: https://photos.app.goo.gl/3QMHgFFr2Es2F4BJA

Media Contact:

Marjanee' Shook

[email protected]

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12836611

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Wick and Glow Candle Company, LLC

Related Links

https://www.wickandglow.com

