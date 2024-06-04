Wick and Glow Candle Company Inks Collaboration Deal with the Estate of Betty Wright

The Betty Wright Limited Candle Collection is on pre-sale NOW.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wick and Glow Candle Company™, in association with Macadoo™, is pleased to announce a collaboration deal with the estate of the legendary singer/songwriter/entrepreneur Betty Wright, BWL Entertainment, LLC, and the Betty Wright Music Royalty™ brand to create the "Betty Wright Limited Candle Collection."

This thoughtfully curated, 3-wick luxury scented candle collection reflects the alignment of Betty Wright's incredible legacy as not only an artist, but as a black female entrepreneur through something she genuinely loved, scented candles.

Each scent blend was specifically chosen by Betty's daughters Namphuyo Aisha, Patrice Parker-Latimer, and Asher Timmons to honor their mother and give her fans a deeper insight to who she was.

"Through her songs, the world got to share our mother's passion for life, love, faith, and family," says Namphuyo Aisha. "At home, she loved using candles and aromatherapy to help express her moods. With this signature candle collection based on some of her favorite scents, fans get to experience Betty Wright beyond the music."

The collaboration with Wick and Glow Candle Company, a black-owned, female-led home fragrance brand based in New Jersey, is a natural fit given Wright's natural entrepreneurial spirit.

"Betty represented empowerment, ownership and strength," said Brandi H. Munden, CEO and Co-Owner of Wick and Glow Candle Company. "We feel a very deep synergy with the values she held dear and are honored to create these candles and introduce the world to another aspect of who Betty was, a candle lover."

The Betty Wright Limited Candle Collection is available for pre-order now by going to bettywrightofficial.com and www.wickandglow.com. Orders start shipping June 24, 2024.

ABOUT BETTY WRIGHT

Born Bessie Regina Norris in Miami, Florida on December 21, 1953, Wright was the youngest of seven children. She began her professional career at the age of two when her siblings formed the Gospel Group, Echoes of Joy. After performing all through her young life, she released her first solo album, My First Time Around, when she was age 14. Her first hit single was "Girls Can't Do What the Guys Do" In 1970 at the age of 16 she released "Pure Love" while in high school. At 17, she released her highest charting hit on the Billboard Hot 100, "Clean Up Woman" which peaked at number 6. This led to a career encompassing dozens of hits on the R&B, Disco, and Pop charts. Visit BettyWrightOfficial.com for a complete discography. Betty also had a track record of discovering and mentoring other artists such as George and Gwen McCrae. She collaborated with many top artists like Gloria Estefan, Snoop Dogg, Joss Stone, Tom Jones, and Lil Wayne. Several of Wright's works have been sampled over the years by hip hop, rock, and R&B musicians. Betty passed away in May of 2020, leaving behind a rich musical legacy that endures to this day.

ABOUT WICK AND GLOW CANDLE COMPANY™

Wick and Glow Candle Company is distinguished black-owned, veteran-owned, and female-led home fragrance brand dedicated to crafting luxurious hand-poured candles, room and linen sprays, wax melts, and more. Our commitment to excellence is reflected in each meticulously created product, designed to enhance your living spaces with captivating aromas and elegant ambiance. At Wick and Glow, we believe in the power of fragrance to transform moments and create memories. www.wickandglow.com

ABOUT MACADOO

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL and founded by marketing and music industry veteran, Michelle Campbell, creative-centric MACADOO develops and implements customized marketing, branding, resource and revenue generating solutions, strategic partnerships and promotional strategies and campaigns for its clients.

Media Contact:

Brandi Munden

917-922-1794

[email protected]

SOURCE Wick and Glow Candle Company