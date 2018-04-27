Wicked Big Sports™ Puts a Wicked Big Twist On the Ultimate Party and Backyard Games

SEEKONK, Mass., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wicked big and wicked fun are the name of the game when it comes to Wicked Big Sports™, a new line that puts a twist on three classic party and backyard games. Recently put to the test by Dave "El Pres" Portnoy and Pat McAfee from Barstool Sports, Wicked Big Sports™ Pong leads the line with everything needed to get a wicked good game going. Wicked Big Sports™ Flip Cup and Wicked Big Sports™ Kickball round out the inaugural line which debuts just in time for graduations and summer time fun. The line is available at specialty and mass market retailers including Dick's Sporting Goods, Target, Meijer, Modell's Sporting Goods, and online at Amazon.com.



Gigantic 10-inch versions of the classic red and white party cups make Wicked Big Sports Flip Cup a must have for parties, backyard BBQs and tailgating fun. Player's race, flip, and repeat to see who finishes first. Eight included Wicked Big Flip Cups (4 red, 4 white) allow for one-on-one or relay team style play. (MRSP: $24.99)

Wicked Big Sports Pong takes any and all pong games to the next level. With six collapsible "cups" and weight bags included for each, this party can travel anywhere. Players attempt to toss a ball into oversized cups, the one that gets them all in first is the Wicked Big Champ! The ball, pump and needle are also included in package which doubles as an easy to carry shoulder bag. (MRSP: $49.99)

Rounding out the line - and home plate! – is Wicked Big Sports Kickball. It's the classic game of kickball but with a wicked big twist – that is, a 25-inch kickball that is over three times the size of a traditional kickball! Wicked Big Sports Kickball brings any backyard or street game of kickball to the next level. In addition to the wicked big kickball, the package includes three bases, one home plate, one pump and a plug remover. (MRSP: $24.99)

Wicked Big Sports products are available at Dick's Sporting Goods, Target, Meijer, Modell's Sporting Goods, Bass Pro Shops, Olympia Sports and Hibbett Sports retail stores and on Amazon.com. Additional information can be found online at: http://www.wickedbigsports.com/ and on our Wicked Big Sports social media pages on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Wicked Big Sports was created by Seekonk, MA-based toy company Little Kids, Inc.

